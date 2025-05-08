Should Saints Take A Shot On Former No. 1 Overall Pick?
The Carolina Panthers recently made the decision to cut veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Now that Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, is a free agent, he has the option to sign with whichever team he would like.
That begs the question: should the New Orleans Saints entertain the idea of signing Clowney to a one- or two-year deal?
The answer is a bit more complex than a yes or no.
The answer is yes, but at a reasonable price.
Clowney would be a solid piece in the Saints' outside linebacker room. He's a talented pass rusher who's been dominant in the league for years. As he's gotten older, he's slowed down a bit, but the 32-year-old has looked solid in three of the last four seasons with 2022 being the exception.
In 2023, Clowney tied his career high in sacks for a single season with 9.5 while also contributing nine tackles for loss. Last season, he recorded 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and four passes defensed in 14 games with the Panthers. He wasn't an All-Pro, but he was more than capable as a pass rusher.
The Saints were in the bottom half of the league in sacks last year and brought back a very similar group of pass rushers. Adding Clowney would give the team another solid option to rotate in.
But, again, it's only worth it for the Saints at the right price. If they can get Clowney for well under $10 million a year, the Saints should go for it.
