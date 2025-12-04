Chris Olave Returns To Saints Practice, But Key Rookie Misses Action

The New Orleans Saints are just three days away from facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, the Saints' offense got a significant update on Thursday.

After missing practice on Wednesday, Olave was back, as shared by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras. On the negative side, Paras noted that rookie safety Jonas Sanker wasn't seen in the open session of the practice.

"Chris Olave returned for the Saints, but Jonas Sanker was a new absence," Paras wrote on X.

The Saints got a positive and negative update

Olave's return to the practice field is a good sign for his standing for Sunday's showdown against Tampa Bay. The Saints' offense is going to need him, too. The 25-year-old has had a big season so far. Through 12 games, Olave has racked up 73 catches, 781 yards, and five touchdowns. His five touchdowns are already tied for his career best and he's well on his way to topping his current career high of 87 catches. Olave's also on pace for over 1,100 receiving yards. If the Saints want to move the ball against Tampa Bay, they are going to need Olave.

Sanker's absence on Thursday could be tough for the franchise, though. New Orleans already is missing one of its starting safeties in Justin Reid. He was absent from practice on Wednesday and LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson pointed out that he wasn't seen at Thursday's practice as well.

"Saints not seen during the open period of today's practice: S Justin Reid, S Jonas Sanker, RB Alvin Kamara, T Taliese Fuaga, and DT Davon Godchaux," Jackson wrote on X. "WR Chris Olave was back at practice. It appears both WR Kevin Austin Jr. and T Barry Wesley are back on the practice squad."

If both Reid and Sanker are unable to go against the Buccaneers, expect to see a healthy dose of Jordan Howden and Terrell Burgess.

Sanker has been massive for New Orleans this season after Tyrann Mathieu retired before the season and Julian Blackmon got hurt. Keep an eye on the rookie over the next few days.

