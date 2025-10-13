Saints May Already Have Franchise QB In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a sudden offseason retirement, and it didn't seem like they had another solid starting option on the roster.
After a long quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, head coach Kellen Moore opted to start Rattler and the decision has proven to be the correct one. Rattler has looked very impressive in his six weeks as the Saints starter.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently shared some high praise for Rattler and graded his Week 6 performance as a "B" for the Saints.
Spencer Rattler turning heads as Saints starting quarterback
"Spencer Rattler's plight this season feels like a broken record. The quarterback continues to play relatively well, but the New Orleans Saints are finding ways to lose games," Sobleski wrote. "Case in point, the Saints had a chance Sunday with under nine minutes in the fourth quarter to drive the ball and possibly take the lead. Instead, tight end Juwan Johnson fumbled.
"Otherwise, Rattler continued to play sound, efficient football. He hasn't committed a turnover in three straight games. He's tied for third in completions. He certainly feels he can play better, but he's not getting enough help, either. Otherwise, Rattler continued to play sound, efficient football. He hasn't committed a turnover in three straight games. He's tied for third in completions. He certainly feels he can play better, but he's not getting enough help, either."
Believe it or not, the Saints might have their franchise quarterback already on the roster. Rattler is still only 25 years old, a full year younger than Shough, and he's only getting better. On the season, he's thrown for 1,217 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He's completing 68.5 percent of his passes, but the Saints aren't really opening the playbook for him yet.
Rattler has carried the ball 26 times for 143 yards and 15 first downs this year, too.
He's looked accurate and decisive, which has led to a lot less sacks this season compared to last. He's growing as a leader and as a quarterback while still being young.
The Saints will likely have a top five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If Rattler continues to produce at this rate, the Saints won't need to draft a quarterback with their top pick.
