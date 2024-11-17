Taysom Hill's Explosive Plays Propels Saints Over Browns
Taysom Hill single-handily dominated the Cleveland Browns with a three-touchdown performance that gave the New Orleans Saints a 35-14 victory at home. Darren Rizzi likened him to the legendary football player Red Grange. When Hill was asked if he knew about Grange, "No, I don't."
Hill had seven carries for 138 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns. He also recorded eight receptions for 50 yards and completed two passes for 18 yards. Also, Hill contributed 42 yards on a kickoff return.
"Klint called a great game," Hill said. "And created a lot of unique opportunities for me to make plays. And I think as you start to look at what we're doing offensively, the more things we do that way, the harder it is for us to be defended."
"A great response from him — the poster child for resiliency — proud as heck to have that guy on our team," Coach Darren Rizzi said about Taysom Hill.
Even with two turnovers - an interception and a fumble - Taysom Hill pummeled the Browns' defensive unit for 248 yards of total offense. He'll be a candidate for the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards.
"I expect more of myself," Hill noted on his turnovers. "So, let's do what I can to win this game — grateful that they continue to give me opportunities."
Coach Rizzi mentioned having Hill on the field "neutralizes the defense." He noted the intent was to have him more on the field to get him "more involved" in New Orleans, especially since Alvin Kamara has been carrying the load this year.
Hill's injury earlier in the season halted the offensive installations from Klint Kubiak, but he truly impacts the team's effectiveness.
The NFL's most potent all-purpose weapon has six rushing touchdowns and produced 17 first downs this season for New Orleans.
"Football's been my life. To be able to add to that means a lot to me," Hill stated about his family.