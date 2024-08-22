The Shocking Role Taysom Hill Could Have Played For The Saints
NFL Media Personality Kay Adams was in New Orleans to wrap up her training camp tour, and she was able to spend time with a host of Saints players, including head coach Dennis Allen. You can check out the full interview here. Naturally, Taysom Hill was brought up in the conversation, and she asked a hypothetical question on where he would line up on defense if Allen could put him somewhere.
The response was interesting, to say the least.
Allen said, "I've thought about that. Early on, we kind of thought about making him a SAM linebacker,"
Kay interjected and jokingly said, "Oh my God, shut up. No way!"
Allen said, "No, I'm not kidding. We talked about that." Kay asked who we was. "Well, we on defense, alright. But the head coach at the time (Sean Payton) was like, he wasn't giving up anything."
Allen said he would put him at SAM linebacker and rush him about 50% of the time if he could. However, he did list the many roles and responsibilities Hill already has a fullback, tailback, receiver, tight end, personal protector and kick returner. Allen said he has enough jobs. Hill is expected to make a big impact this season on offense in the new-look Klint Kubiak offense. Good things happen when he gets touches.