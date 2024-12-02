Taysom Hill Update: Saints' Swiss Army Knife Feared to Have Season-Ending Injury
All signs are pointing to the Saints losing a key weapon. Taysom Hill, the Saints' Swiss Army Knife, got injured in Sunday's game against the Rams and had to be carted off late in the fourth quarter. It didn't look good, and based on the reaction of the players it didn't sound like it was going to be a good outcome.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hill's injury is feared to be season-ending. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi revealed that he was going to go for further imaging as well as Nick Saldiveri, who also left with a knee injury. Rapoport notes that MRI will determine the severity of the injury, but it doesn't look good.
New Orleans has lost Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave, Erik McCoy and several other key players during the course of the season. McCoy's return against the Browns was short-lived, while Olave has been around the team and was on the field during pre-game warmups.
"It's the worst," said Derek Carr following the game on Hill's injury. "I don't know anything. Y'all (the media) probably know more than me. Just as a brother, as a friend. It's bigger than football at that moment." Carr said that he was heartbroken and loved how the fans treated him, because they gave him a nice 'Taysom!' chant and cheered him off the field.