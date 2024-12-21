Teddy Bridgewater's Comeback Story: Unwavering Resilience, Keeping His Word
Teddy Bridgewater's journey from the football field to the coaching sidelines exemplifies perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to giving back to his roots.
"When I look into those kids, I was just like, man. I get the chills. Because I see myself all over again," Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater's nine-year NFL career was in Minnesota, New Orleans, Carolina, Denver, Miami, and Detroit before taking the helm as head football coach of his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern.
"My 2026 class," Bridgewater told the Pivot Podcast hosts. "They were incoming freshmen, and I told them, by the time you guys are juniors, I'll coach you guys."
He continued speaking about his commitment, "Even when I had my doubts like, man, do I really wanna coach or I could keep playing ball, I know 'Word is Bond.' And where I'm from, if I could just honor my word and fulfill that promise that I made, I'll be immortal where I'm from because not too many people honor their word."
THE MENTOR, TEACHER, AND COACH: GIVING BACK TO LIBERTY CITY
Not only did Teddy Bridgewater honor his word, but he delivered the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) 3A State Championship, dominating Jacksonville Raines with a score of 41-0. His team was so dominant throughout the playoffs that they outscored their five opponents 269-12, with four shutouts.
Beyond the field, Bridgewater's commitment to his community is unwavering. He called himself the "Neighborhood Hope Dealer." The South Florida native understands the stark disparities high school football coaches face – underpayment and bureaucratic hurdles.
"For one, we're underpaid. I think you get about $55,100 to coach high school football in South Florida," Bridgewater explained. The salary wasn't the focal point for his return and genesis as a football coach. Despite significant earnings from his football career, Bridgewater remains deeply committed to giving back.
"I always try to control the narrative of what I allow people to know about me." South Florida is family for Bridgewater. His football players were craving to win again at Miami Northwestern. Today, as state champions, Coach "Teddy Two Gloves" has created impactful memories for the student-athletes, staff, school, alumni, and the surrounding community.
He advocates for these often-overlooked community heroes who shape future generations while navigating financial and professional challenges.
HIS NEW ORLEANS EXPERIENCE
New Orleans and the Who Dat Nation circled the calendar for the Week 2 meeting against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. It would be their chance to exact revenge after suffering for months from the horrid NOLA NO CALL in the NFC Championship Game.
"2019, that was a big year for me, Bridgewater reflected. "That was the year that really told me that I still belong in the NFL."
Instead of imploding after Aaron Donald snapped Drew Brees' UCL, the Saints witnessed a new Teddy Bridgewater, who delivered an NFL Comeback Player of the Year-type performance.
Teddy "Two Gloves" led the Saints to a perfect 5-0 record, which gave Brees time to heal from the injury and keep New Orleans ready for another postseason run.
Despite the wins, Bridgewater acknowledged, "I was not prepared." He recalled being in Los Angeles, hanging out at Nipsey Hussle's store and eating at the popular Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant. "I'm hanging out. And when Breeze got hurt, all I could remember was what Breeze did in practice that week. He threw the ball to Mike Thomas. He threw the ball to Alvin Kamara."
After the game, he realized that he had to focus on preparation. "It opened my eyes. It told me, man, I got to prepare. If I really want to play in this league, like, I gotta prepare like Brees. I got to come up with a routine because all we heard in New Orleans was it's the process that produces results."
The preparation culture in New Orleans, shaped by Sean Payton and Joe Lombardi, instilled in him the discipline and mindset needed for professional success.
Bridgewater embraced the process, which helped New Orleans post a 13-3 record that season. Unfortunately, in a thrilling NFC Wild Card overtime contest, the Saints lost 26-20 to Teddy's first NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRIDGEWATER
Teddy Bridgewater's story is a rich tapestry of athletic excellence, personal resilience, and undying commitment to community enhancement. From overcoming a near-career-ending injury and transitioning into a coaching role, his journey has provided invaluable lessons for us.
The power of giving back is rare. It's a story for football fans and anyone inspired by the human spirit's capacity to conquer adversity and uplift those around them. Most of all, it's about the process and family for Teddy Bridgewater.
"We say it sometimes in sports...the process produces results...I wasn't that guy who found success and turned my back on people. Because I knew at the end of the day, man, family is everything."
Teddy Bridgewater's story is still unfolding before our eyes. Whether or not he returns to the National Football League as a player or coach, or decides to remain on the sidelines at Miami Northwestern, his next act will be one to pay close attention.