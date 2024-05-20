How Ten Different Outlets See The Saints Season Finishing
After the NFL unveiled the full schedule for the season, record predictions became the easy low-hanging fruit for many. Right now, Vegas has the Saints over/under at 7.5 for win totals this year. We looked at ten different record predictions to gauge where New Orleans is at, and the results are hardly surprising.
Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report: 7-10
Under Allen, New Orleans has fielded stout defenses. But because of an inconsistent offense, the club has hovered around .500 over the last two seasons. We have to see it to believe that the Saints have a recipe for an offensive breakthrough in their post-Drew Brees era.
Cynthia Freuland, NFL Network: 7-10
Chase Young and Willie Gay Jr. shift the defensive forecast for a team that finished in the bottom five in sacks and pressures (per Pro Football Reference's count). Following a Week 1 divisional matchup against the Panthers, the Saints immediately encounter their toughest four-game stretch of the season, with three contests coming on the road: at Dallas, vs. Philadelphia, at Atlanta, at Kansas City (MNF).
Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team: 6-11
The New Orleans Saints are entering Year 2 of the Derek Carr era, and enthusiasm has dipped with this franchise. The Saints are old and slow at several positions, and their offensive line is deteriorating. There is still talent on defense, but neither side of the ball is exciting. The Falcons and Buccaneers have passed them in the division. Don't be surprised if New Orleans is one of the most underwhelming teams of the 2024 season.
Greg Auman, FOX Sports: 7-10
The Saints didn't have the cap room to address their concerns, so the offensive line will count on first-round pick Taliese Fuaga playing well and third-year pro Trevor Penning taking a big step forward. Do they get the Derek Carr who threw for 12 touchdowns and one interception in the final four games? That will help them stay in contention for their first playoff berth since 2020. If Chase Young isn't healthy, the pass rush is a concern, finishing 2023 with 14 fewer sacks than they had in 2022. The schedule isn't kind, facing the Browns and the Rams as part of finishing second a year ago. Does Dennis Allen keep his job if they go 7-10?
Gilbert Manzano, Sports Illustrated: 8-9
The Saints are hoping for better results during their second season with Derek Carr as the starting signal-caller. If the offensive line holds up, Carr can pick up where he left off late last season, which included many downfield completions to wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. They could find themselves in high-scoring games against the Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Cowboys and Packers. The defense could be better with New Orleans adding Chase Young and Willie Gay in free agency.
Rod Walker, NOLA.com: 9-8
The biggest question marks are the offensive line and how much better new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's scheme will make the offense. Those two things can swing this win total in either direction.
John Sigler, The Saints Wire: 9-8
It isn’t going to be easy. While the Saints have some winnable games lined up, they’re going to be put in some difficult situations in prime time against familiar opponents and Super Bowl contenders. Still, the NFC South is vulnerable, and that’s going to give New Orleans a chance to make some noise and maybe sneak into the playoffs.
Jacob Camenker, The Sporting News: 7-10
The Saints are in a weak division, so they aren't going to be among the NFL's worst teams, but will they get above .500 again? With the Falcons improving, the Saints' advantage in the division appears to have fully evaporated. They look like a third-place team as currently constructed, and it's hard to imagine them getting more than seven or eight wins.
Lorenzo Reyna, Pro Football Network: 8-9
In the NFC South, eight wins can earn you the division. Just ask the 2022 Buccaneers, who went 8-9 overall and still secured the crown. But the Saints’ outlook is likely tied to whether this offense can finally return to performing as a top-10 unit.
Nick Underhill/Mike Triplett, NewOrleans.Football: 8-9
The biggest problem is they’ve become paper thin. In terms of depth across the roster, but also in terms of patience, buy-in and margin for error, etc. If they've learned from past issues and plugged a few of the leaks, this could easily be the team that finally gets to 10 wins and an NFC South title. But this could also be the team that finally drops below seven wins for the first time in 19 years if they suffer the wrong injuries and morale plummets. To me, 8-9 is right in the middle of the best-case/worst-case range of outcomes.