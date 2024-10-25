Test Time: Evaluating Saints Rookie QB Spencer Rattler Starts Now
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will miss his third straight week of action this Sunday when the team plays at the Los Angeles Chargers. Carr suffered an oblique injury late in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dennis Allen said earlier this week that Carr is progressing and that there could be a possibility he's back in the lineup for the Week 9 matchup at the Carolina Panthers. The Saints have scored just 20 offensive points in the last two weeks without Carr and a lengthy list of offensive contributors.
Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler has started both games in Carr's absence. In those games, Rattler has completed 62.7% of his throws for 415 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He's also been sacked 11 times and has rushed for 61 yards.
A fifth-round choice out of South Carolina, Rattler was the first quarterback selected after a record six were chosen in the first round. Three of those have started since opening day for their teams.
Caleb Williams (1st - Chicago) has a 65.3% completion percentage for 1,317 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions with 20 sacks for the 4-2 Bears. Jayden Daniels (2nd - Washington) has an NFL-best 75.6% completion percentage with 1,410 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions, and 15 sacks for his surprising 5-2 squad. Bo Nix (12th - Denver) has completed 61.2% of his attempts for 1,246 yards with five touchdowns, five interceptions, and nine sacks for the 4-3 Broncos. All three have also made plays as runners, rushing for a combined 880 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Drake Maye (3rd - Patriots) didn't get his first start until two weeks ago. He's completed 64.1% of his throws for 541 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Michael Penix (9th - Atlanta) and J.J. McCarthy (10th - Minnesota) have yet to take a snap for their teams. McCarthy won't play at all because of a season-ending knee injury.
Rookie Comparison
Rattler's statistics in his first two starts compare favorably to Williams, Daniels, and Nix in their first two outings. Rattler had a 62.7% completion percentage with 415 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Williams, Daniels, and Nix have combined for a 62% completion percentage and an average of 353.7 yards with zero passing touchdowns and an average of two interceptions (six total picks) in their initial two starts.
There are two major things to also consider when evaluating Rattler's first two games. First is a difference in preparation. Three of the other four rookies have been starters since opening day. The fourth, Maye, was in a quarterback competition throughout training camp.
Secondly, the other rookies had a mostly full supporting cast around them, though the talent differences can certainly be debated. On the other hand, Rattler was operating with a skeleton crew and most of his major contributors in street clothes on the sidelines.
Rattler vs. Buccaneers
Remember that Rattler wasn't even the number two quarterback in any of the first five games. That responsibility went to Jake Haener, who played the final series when Carr was hurt against Tampa Bay. New Orleans did the right thing by deciding on a starter quickly after Carr's injury. However, Rattler still had less than six days of preparation after six weeks of little or no reps in practice.
Also, consider the injury absences that Rattler and the offense were dealing with. Taysom Hill was out. Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, and Lucas Patrick were also sidelined, leaving third-stringers or practice squad players at all three interior offensive line spots. Additionally, WR Chris Olave was knocked out on the third offensive play of the game with a concussion.
Rattler played impressively in the first half against Tampa Bay, completing 11 of 17 throws for 140 yards and his first career touchdown. He left some plays on the field, as all rookies do, but moved around well, made some nice throws, and showed good poise in helping the Saints to a 27-24 halftime lead.
Rookie mistakes by Rattler and offensive execution breakdowns stalled two early second half drives that started in good field position. The Buccaneers took over after that, gashing a porous Saints defense for 27 unanswered second half points in a 51-27 embarrassment.
Rattler finished 22 of 43 for 243 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Tampa Bay also sacked him five times and recorded 10 QB hits as they blitzed him mercilessly and took away easy throws, especially over the final two quarters.
Rattler vs. Broncos
After the Tampa Bay debacle, the Saints would play again just four days later. Realistically, that was just two days of game planning and preparation.
On top of the short week, Rattler would again be without Taysom Hill and three interior offensive line starters. Olave would also be out, as would WR Rashid Shaheed with a season-ending knee injury.
The Saints didn't stand a chance. Denver copied the Buccaneers strategy of heavy inside blitzing and challenging a shorthanded receiving corps. Rattler completed 25 of 35 throws for just 172 yards and did not lead a touchdown drive.
The Broncos sacked Rattler six times and registered 11 QB hits. He didn't throw an interception but lost two fumbles, including one that was returned for a touchdown in a 33-10 loss. Once again, Rattler and the offense got zero help from an abysmal defensive effort.
A Proper Evaluation
Given the completely depleted offense that he's had to work with and the fact that he's played two games with only about six days of preparation, it's impossible to give an accurate assessment of Rattler so far. It's also been nearly impossible for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to design a game plan to take advantage of Rattler's best attributes.
That could change this week. Kubiak and Rattler have finally had a full week to install a game plan. Additionally, the Saints could get at least a few key players back from injury. Olave, Ruiz, Patrick, and Taysom Hill have all returned to practice and are trending towards being able to play on Sunday.
The Chargers enter Week 8 ranked seventh in total defense and first in points allowed. They've held all but one of their six opponents to under 20 points and have forced 10 turnovers. Only one of their foes have managed over 330 yards of total offense.
New Orleans will first need to establish the run with Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Hill to keep some pressure off Rattler. Doing so will set up the rollouts and easier throws he had success with against the Buccaneers. Without Carr and a host of offensive talent, the Saints have slipped to 21st in both total offense and passing production.
The Chargers have sacked opposing quarterbacks 13 times while recording six interceptions. They're particularly imposing on the edge with outstanding pass rushers Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Bud Dupree.
Spencer Rattler has flashed some promising traits in spite of a chaotic situation. The true evaluation of whether the Saints got a steal on day 3 of the draft and a potential long-term starter can now truly begin.