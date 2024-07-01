The New Orleans Saints Offer An Enriching Internship For Son Of A Saint Mentees Jaedon Simmons And Bryce Bridges
Longtime New Orleans Saints equipment manager John Baumgartner is proud of the successful integration of Son of a Saint mentees Jaedon Simmons and Bryce Bridges as interns into the department. They have quickly acclimated to the department's pace, a testament to their dedication and hard work.
"They've been doing everything they've been asked to do," Baumgartner told the Saints News Network. "They've been working hard and hustling."
JAEDON SIMMONS
Jaedon has been with the Son of the Saint program since 2015. "The experience has been amazing as an alumni, and even as a mentee. I still talk to my mentor even as an alum," Simmons reflected.
He's entering his second year at Florida A&M, where he is studying to become a Mechanical Engineer with a focus on automotive engineering. "The first few days we were training," Simmons said. We had to get to know the staff, players, and their routines. Each player has a different routine and styles they like to wear."
Simmons graduated from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he was an athlete and served as a drum major. As a freshman, he marched with the Florida A&M Marching 100, playing trombone.
The former St. Augustine band leader considered a dual role at FAMU but decided to focus on his studies. "As a drum major, it was a big enough responsibility at St. Aug., just because of how competitive the bands are here [in New Orleans. He continued, "I thought about being in leadership for a moment. I do what I can and just kind of help out and focus on what I really want to do, which is engineering.
BRYCE BRIDGES
Bryce Bridges earned his high school diploma from Abramson Sci Academy in New Orleans and will play cornerback at Bluffton University in Ohio. "I'm going up there to play football, and I'm also gonna study exercise science and nutrition," Bridges noted. "I spoke about it with my mom. She said this would be a great opportunity because everyone in the family stayed in Louisiana, so it'd be great for you to experience city life outside Louisiana."
This summer will be Bridges' third stint as an intern with Son of a Saint. His first time with the Saints was observing the medical staff for two weeks. "They showed me the taping process, the before-practice procedures, after-practice procedures. From there, I did an internship with the Tulane Sports Medicine team. Both were very influential to me in making my decision where I wanted my career path to go."
Although Bridges and Simmons are focusing on different careers in college, the young Son of a Saint alums value the experience of the program founded by Sonny Lee.
Son of the Saint is really a great program for young fatherless boys in New Orleans," Bryce Bridges said glowingly about the program. "I've learned that you need a community to raise you. Not only a community of mentors and family, but also peers who are like brothers."
The duo has a few weeks remaining in their internship with John Baumgartner in the equipment room. "We have an opportunity to teach, the kids something that they might need to learn. Some basic life skills, and whatever we can help them with to be more successful in their careers moving forward."
In conjunction with the New Orleans Saints, the Son of a Saint program has provided an enriching program for Jaedon and Bryce. They won't be the first interns and surely won't be the last to benefit from the partnership between the not-for-profit and the professional organization. Each has a bright career ahead and will always look back on the privilege of serving their hometown team and its players.