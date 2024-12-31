The Saints' Role In Deciding The NFC South Champion This Sunday
The New Orleans Saints (5-11) will have a say in who wins the NFC South this Sunday. Will they be the spoiler or helper? No one knows for sure, but the NFL loves the season-ending drama.
The NFC South title race has come down to the wire in Week 18, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) holding a slim lead over the Atlanta Falcons (8-8).
The season finales of the divisional matchups will determine the NFC South. Tampa Bay hosts New Orleans, while Atlanta clings to hope with Carolina visiting the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The scenarios are clear for the Bucs and Falcons ahead of Week 18. The Buccaneers win the NFC South by defeating the Saints. Atlanta must win over Carolina and have Tampa Bay fall against New Orleans to claim their first division title since the 2017 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
The Buccaneers host the Saints (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium with a chance to clinch the division title. Tampa Bay enters as heavy 14-point favorites against a struggling New Orleans team.
The Buccaneers dominated the Saints 51-27 in their previous meeting this season, showcasing their potent offense that ranks 4th in the NFL in scoring (29.7 points per game).
Tampa Bay's road to the playoffs is straightforward: they must win. They can still become NFC South champions even with a loss, provided Carolina defeats Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
Meanwhile, the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers (4-12) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as 7.5-point favorites.
To win the division crown, Atlanta needs a victory and a Tampa Bay loss. The Falcons previously defeated the Panthers 38-20 this season and aim to replicate that performance.
Current and Future Outlook
The Buccaneers control their destiny and have an easier matchup on paper. Their high-powered offense should be able to overwhelm a Saints defense, allowing 23.2 points per game.
Unless Tampa Bay suffers a major meltdown at Raymond James Stadium to the Saints, they appear poised to clinch the NFC South title.
It would be one of the few times Atlanta prays for New Orleans to pull off a significant upset. While possible, the odds are stacked against this scenario playing out.
Barring any major surprises, expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lower the planks to capture the NFC South championship in Week 18.
For New Orleans and Carolina, futility defines their seasons. Saints owner Gayle Benson must execute critical decisions to determine the franchise's direction. Selecting a new head coach is highly important, but her choices within the team's front office should be the top priority.
Remove the nostalgia of yesterday's victories and current loyalties; the New Orleans Saints need a new vision for the franchise to survive.
Four seasons without a trip to the playoffs within a struggling division is more evidence that something's broken within what was once the NFL's most competitive organization for 16 seasons. Will we hear news of a change, or will it be more of the same in 2025?
We shall see.
