Three Observations From Saints' Embarrassing Week 3 Loss
The New Orleans Saints didn't have huge expectations coming into the season, but Week 3 couldn't have gone much worse for the team.
The Saints were dominated from the beginning of the game until the final whistle. The Seattle Seahawks went into halftime with a 38-6 lead over the Saints and seemingly pulled off the gas in the second half. The final score ended up being 44-13, but the game felt more lopsided than that would indicate.
Here are three observations from the Saints' brutal loss in Week 3:
Kellen Moore wasn't prepared to play against the Seahawks
It was obvious from the opening kickoff that Coach Kellen Moore didn't have the Saints ready to play. The team was outcoached and outmatched from start to finish, despite the Seahawks not being the most talented team in football.
Still, Seattle looked like the best team in the league against the Saints. It seemed like the Saints were overwhelmed from the beginning of the game, which is a direct reflection of the coaching staff. Moore and the coaches have to be better going forward.
Spencer Rattler was surprisingly solid despite the loss
While the final score may not show it, Spencer Rattler was impressive with his arm again in Week 3. Obviously, he wasn't a star, but he looked accurate, all things considered.
Rattler took a huge step forward in Week 2. He didn't look as good in Week 3, but the young signal caller was one of the lone bright spots on the team. Despite the rest of the team being overwhelmed from the first quarter, Rattler tried to keep the team in it, but the Saints never gave him much of a chance to succeed.
Special teams were a disaster for New Orleans
The Saints were overmatched from start to finish, but the biggest hole on the entire team was special teams.
The Saints had their first punt returned for a touchdown, leading to an early 14-0 lead for the Seahawks. A few plays later, the Saints had their second punt blocked, leading to a quick touchdown drive for Seattle. Later on, the Saints would miss a field goal, too.
Special teams were a disaster from start to finish. It's nearly impossible to win a game with such a disastrous unit in a game against a good team.
