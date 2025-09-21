Saints News Network

Three Observations From Saints' Embarrassing Week 3 Loss

The Saints were completely embarrassed by the Seahawks in Week 3...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore reacts to a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore reacts to a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints didn't have huge expectations coming into the season, but Week 3 couldn't have gone much worse for the team.

The Saints were dominated from the beginning of the game until the final whistle. The Seattle Seahawks went into halftime with a 38-6 lead over the Saints and seemingly pulled off the gas in the second half. The final score ended up being 44-13, but the game felt more lopsided than that would indicate.

Here are three observations from the Saints' brutal loss in Week 3:

Kellen Moore wasn't prepared to play against the Seahawks

It was obvious from the opening kickoff that Coach Kellen Moore didn't have the Saints ready to play. The team was outcoached and outmatched from start to finish, despite the Seahawks not being the most talented team in football.

Still, Seattle looked like the best team in the league against the Saints. It seemed like the Saints were overwhelmed from the beginning of the game, which is a direct reflection of the coaching staff. Moore and the coaches have to be better going forward.

Spencer Rattler was surprisingly solid despite the loss

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattle
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) looks at the scoreboard in between plays against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While the final score may not show it, Spencer Rattler was impressive with his arm again in Week 3. Obviously, he wasn't a star, but he looked accurate, all things considered.

Rattler took a huge step forward in Week 2. He didn't look as good in Week 3, but the young signal caller was one of the lone bright spots on the team. Despite the rest of the team being overwhelmed from the first quarter, Rattler tried to keep the team in it, but the Saints never gave him much of a chance to succeed.

Special teams were a disaster for New Orleans

The Saints were overmatched from start to finish, but the biggest hole on the entire team was special teams.

The Saints had their first punt returned for a touchdown, leading to an early 14-0 lead for the Seahawks. A few plays later, the Saints had their second punt blocked, leading to a quick touchdown drive for Seattle. Later on, the Saints would miss a field goal, too.

Special teams were a disaster from start to finish. It's nearly impossible to win a game with such a disastrous unit in a game against a good team.

More NFL: Saints' $51 Million Offseason Decision Already Aging Horribly

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News