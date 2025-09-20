Saints' $51 Million Offseason Decision Already Aging Horribly
During the offseason, the New Orleans Saints made the bold decision to sign young edge rusher Chase Young to a massive three-year, $51 million deal. Now, as the Saints head into Week 3, Young sits on the sidelines with an injury. He hasn't appeared in a game for New Orleans this year.
Molly Bauer of Who Dat Dish recently suggested the Saints were already regretting their decision to sign Young to this new deal in the offseason.
"The New Orleans Saints had many moves over the offseason, the biggest of which was the re-signing of defensive end Chase Young to a three-year, $51 million extension," Bauer wrote. "However, just two weeks into the 2025 National Football League season, the team might already regret the signing. During the first set of practices of the regular season, the former second overall pick suffered a calf injury. For the Saints, this has to be disappointing, as Young was expected to be a huge part of their defense under Brandon Staley.
Saints likely regret signing Chase Young to massive new contract
"There were people who questioned the decision to give Young that extension when it happened. He was coming off a season with just 5..5 sacks. Many didn't think his production warranted the deal. Injuries weren't even factored into the displeasure. Young's current injury was initially described as not a long-term injury by the man himself, but it has held out the starter from the first two home games of the year. He's already been ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Seahawks."
Young isn't new to injuries. His entire NFL career has seemingly been defined by injuries after dominating in college. Despite his history, the Saints decided to sign him to a massive deal in the offseason, and it already looks worse than anybody could have expected.
It's likely that the Saints already regret this decision, especially with Carl Granderson emerging as a star. Granderson is atop the league with 3 1/2 sacks on the campaign, taking the place of Young without missing a step. The Saints could have spent this $51 million to add more weapons on offense, but instead, Young sits on the sidelines with an injury.
More NFL: Saints Quietly Re-Sign WR In Flurry Of Roster Moves