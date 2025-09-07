Three Things We Learned From Saints' Disappointing Week 1 Loss
The New Orleans Saints came into the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as considerable underdogs.
While they were put on their heels early in the contest, the Saints never backed down, and they never folded. New Orleans fought hard, but ultimately came up short in a 20-13 loss at the hands of Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Cardinals.
What can we take away from the Saints' Week 1 matchup?
3. The pass rush looked good - even without Chase Young
One of the biggest questions revolving around the Saints was their pass rush unit. It doesn't seem like they have the talent on the defensive line to create too much pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially considering Chase Young would miss Week 1 with an injury.
But against the Cardinals, the Saints' pass rush looked great. They tallied five sacks. Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson each had 1 1/2 sacks. Pete Werner and Alontae Taylor each added one, too. When Young returns, this group should be even better. If their edge rushers struggle to win their 1-on-1 matchup, the Saints could continue to get creative to generate pressure.
2. Saints' lack of WR depth was on full display
One of the biggest knocks on the Saints is their wide receiver depth. They have Chris Olave, but not much else beyond him. In Week 1, this was on full display.
Rattler threw the ball 45 times and targeted Olave 12 times. He targeted tight end Juwan Johnson 11 times, too. New Orleans' second wide receiver, Rashid Shaheed, tallied six catches for 33 yards on nine targets. His game is typically downfield, but he couldn't get it going against the Cardinals.
Devaughn Vele and Brandin Cooks combined for four catches and 39 yards on six targets.
There wasn't a true second wide receiver option for the Saints. This could become an issue down the line.
1. Spencer Rattler had some impressive moments in Week 1
Rattler was the biggest question mark coming into the game. Although the Saints didn't win the game and Rattler didn't throw a touchdown, the young quarterback had some impressive moments.
Rattler played well under pressure. He put the Saints in a position to win the game, even delivering multiple impressive throws on the potential game tying drive.
It's far too early to decide if the Saints made the right decision on Rattler, but he was much better than advertised in Week 1.
More NFL: This Underrated Saints CB Could Emerge Into Defensive Star