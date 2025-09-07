Saints News Network

Three Things We Learned From Saints' Disappointing Week 1 Loss

The Saints showed a lot on Sunday...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) makes a pass during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) makes a pass during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints came into the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as considerable underdogs.

While they were put on their heels early in the contest, the Saints never backed down, and they never folded. New Orleans fought hard, but ultimately came up short in a 20-13 loss at the hands of Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Cardinals.

What can we take away from the Saints' Week 1 matchup?

3. The pass rush looked good - even without Chase Young

One of the biggest questions revolving around the Saints was their pass rush unit. It doesn't seem like they have the talent on the defensive line to create too much pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially considering Chase Young would miss Week 1 with an injury.

But against the Cardinals, the Saints' pass rush looked great. They tallied five sacks. Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson each had 1 1/2 sacks. Pete Werner and Alontae Taylor each added one, too. When Young returns, this group should be even better. If their edge rushers struggle to win their 1-on-1 matchup, the Saints could continue to get creative to generate pressure.

2. Saints' lack of WR depth was on full display

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) and punter Kai Kroeger (32) and punter James Burnip (46) looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of the biggest knocks on the Saints is their wide receiver depth. They have Chris Olave, but not much else beyond him. In Week 1, this was on full display.

Rattler threw the ball 45 times and targeted Olave 12 times. He targeted tight end Juwan Johnson 11 times, too. New Orleans' second wide receiver, Rashid Shaheed, tallied six catches for 33 yards on nine targets. His game is typically downfield, but he couldn't get it going against the Cardinals.

Devaughn Vele and Brandin Cooks combined for four catches and 39 yards on six targets.

There wasn't a true second wide receiver option for the Saints. This could become an issue down the line.

1. Spencer Rattler had some impressive moments in Week 1

Rattler was the biggest question mark coming into the game. Although the Saints didn't win the game and Rattler didn't throw a touchdown, the young quarterback had some impressive moments.

Rattler played well under pressure. He put the Saints in a position to win the game, even delivering multiple impressive throws on the potential game tying drive.

It's far too early to decide if the Saints made the right decision on Rattler, but he was much better than advertised in Week 1.

More NFL: This Underrated Saints CB Could Emerge Into Defensive Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News