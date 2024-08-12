Saints News Network

Top Veteran Free Agent Safety Visiting With Saints' NFC South Rival

Justin Simmons is visiting with the Falcons.

John Hendrix

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with safety Kareem Jackson (22) after an interception in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates with safety Kareem Jackson (22) after an interception in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Free agent safety Justin Simmons is visiting with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Simmons recently visited with the Saints last week, but left without a deal.

Justin Simmon
Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The visit in California went well. Dennis Allen said the following day that he couldn't say where things exactly stood with him. Allen mentioned that he felt like Simmons was going through an evaluation process on his end, as well as the Saints would do with their front office, players and coaches. He left on Thursday morning. Simmons will turn 31 in Novemember.

Atlanta has been hit with injuries, so it makes sense for them. Like Dennis Allen, Raheem Morris is a defensive minded coach. Simmons could pair up with Jessie Bates or Tyrann Mathieu when it's all said and done, which would be a win-win for him. The Falcons' cap space situation isn't as strong for this season, but they could make something work. We'll just have to see if Simmons chooses them or if New Orleans feels any pressure to get a deal done this week.

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News