Top Veteran Free Agent Safety Visiting With Saints' NFC South Rival
Free agent safety Justin Simmons is visiting with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday and Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Simmons recently visited with the Saints last week, but left without a deal.
The visit in California went well. Dennis Allen said the following day that he couldn't say where things exactly stood with him. Allen mentioned that he felt like Simmons was going through an evaluation process on his end, as well as the Saints would do with their front office, players and coaches. He left on Thursday morning. Simmons will turn 31 in Novemember.
Atlanta has been hit with injuries, so it makes sense for them. Like Dennis Allen, Raheem Morris is a defensive minded coach. Simmons could pair up with Jessie Bates or Tyrann Mathieu when it's all said and done, which would be a win-win for him. The Falcons' cap space situation isn't as strong for this season, but they could make something work. We'll just have to see if Simmons chooses them or if New Orleans feels any pressure to get a deal done this week.