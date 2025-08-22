Tyler Shough Out? Saints Tabbed Landing Spot For Generational QB
The New Orleans Saints have quite a heated quarterback battle ongoing with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler battling for the starting job.
But neither option stands out as a long term winner. They're not blowing anybody away in the preseason or proving to be incredibly valuable assets.
Because of that, the Saints could look to find their true franchise quarterback following this season.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently listed the Saints as one of the best landing spots for Texas quarterback Arch Manning at the top of the NFL Draft next offseason.
Arch Manning makes a lot of sense in New Orleans
"The New Orleans Saints are the most natural fit for Arch Manning, but they're not the best option for him to succeed once he's in the NFL," Sobleski wrote. "Of course, the idea of the New Orleans native riding back into town as the franchise savior is mouth-watering content for any and all that cover professional football. The family is well-entrenched in Louisiana, and a full-circle moment could occur after Archie Manning failed to make the Saints a viable franchise during his career.
"When looking at the situation as constructed, the Saints are a rebuilding franchise, with an aging roster and poor salary-cap management. They're considered by many to be the league's worst team ahead of the 2025 season, which leans heavily into the organization not having a legitimate starting QB on the roster. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough is basically going to win the job by default. He turns 26 in a month and has an extensive injury history. He's not guaranteed anything beyond what he plays this season."
There are a lot of assumptions to make here. Assuming Manning performs like a No. 1 overall pick in his first season starting at Texas, this would make sense. But given the fact that Manning hasn't been given the reigns to his college team yet, it's hard to picture him going No. 1 or No. 2 overall to the Saints.
There's a lot of things that would need to go right for the Saints to land Manning. But if he plays well and declares for the draft, the Saints would be in the perfect spot to land him in an attempt to turn their franchise around.
