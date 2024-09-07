Week 1 Insider: Can't-Miss New Orleans Saints Betting Tips
With the NFL season back in full swing, there's two things you can take to the bank. Fans will be all about Fantasy Football and looking at Sportsbook odds. If you need Saints fantasy advice for Week 1, then be sure to check that out here. Let's look at some of the betting odds and I'll give you a few to keep in mind based on trends and what we've seen. As always, please gamble responsibly!
Current Panthers-Saints Sportsbook Odds (via BETMGM)
- Spread: Saints at -4 (-110)
- Total: Over/Under at 41.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Saints (-200)
Trends: 74% of betters are taking the spread and 99% of the money bets are on the Saints.
WHY THE SAINTS COULD WIN AND COVER: The Saints have won four out of the past five matchups at home against the Panthers. They've also won their past five season openers, and they'll be putting that streak on the line. However, being in the Superdome has its advantages. Last year's matchups saw New Orleans win 28-6 at home in Week 14 and 20-17 on the road in Week 2. They were 6-10-1 against the spread (ATS) in 2023.
First TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (+650)
- Chuba Hubbard (+750)
- Chris Olave (+1000)
- Taysom Hill (+1000)
- Jamaal Williams (+1300)
- Rashid Shaheed (+1300)
Saints Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (+120)
- Chris Olave (+175)
- Taysom Hill (+200)
- Rashid Shaheed (+275)
- Jamaal Williams (+280)
- Juwan Johnson (+400)
- Saints D/ST (+400)
Best Bets For Panthers-Saints Week 1
- Taysom Hill Anytime TD Scorer (+200) - Hill has increased opportunities in this offense, and there's a variety of ways he can find the end zone.
- Derek Carr Passing TDs Over 1.5 (+150) - Carr tossed 2 TDs or more in the final six games last year. This offense is catered to run more like how he performed down the stretch.
- Taysom Hill Rushing Yards Over 15.5 (-110) - The Saints have a run-first mentality, and Hill has been featured plenty in the run game. He'll get carries as a fullback, running back or out of QB power.
- Saints Moneyline (-200) - New Orleans is expected to win this game. They've had a nice streak going with season openers.
These combined into a SGP (same game parlay) is +450 with four legs and would be my bet of the week.
