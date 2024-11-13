Saints Injury Report: Pete Werner Misses Wednesday's Practice
Three Saints do not practice to kick off Week 11.
Three Saints did not practice on Wednesday, as their first injury report of Week 11 is out. New Orleans hosts the Browns on Sunday, and some of the health is trending in the right direction. Here's the first breakdown of the week.
Saints Injury Report - Wednesday | Week 11
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
- Pete Werner (hand)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
LIMITED
- J.T. Gray (hip)
- Jordan Howden (shoulder)
- Erik McCoy (groin)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
FULL
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that the team held out Pete Werner as a precaution on Wednesday and will see where he's at throughout the week. He mentioned that Werner wants to play, but they're going to be smart about it. Rizzi was a lot more optimistic on Erik McCoy's chances of returning this week, and Kool-Aid McKinstry is trending in the right direction for a return on Sunday.
