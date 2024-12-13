Week 15 Saints Final Injury Report: Two Ruled Out vs. Commanders, Carr Doubtful
Two players were ruled out of action for the Saints, and Derek Carr wasn't one of them. Here's why.
Week 15 is a do-or-die game for New Orleans, as they try to keep pace in the NFC South. That's their only realistic way to get into the postseason. Even if their chances are less than slim, the Saints are going to do what they can to upset the Commanders. They ruled out two players for Sunday, and Derek Carr isn't one of them. Here's how it looks.
Week 15 Final Saints Injury Report
OUT
- D'Marco Jackson (ankle)
- Bub Means (ankle)
DOUBTFUL
- Derek Carr (concussion/hand)
QUESTIONABLE
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
Juwan Johnson (foot) and Alvin Kamara (illness) do not carry injury designations going into Sunday. Derek Carr has not been totally ruled out of action, and there's a chance he could be the emergency quarterback. However, interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Carr still has to pass a final step in the concussion protocol, but he's asymptomatic. We'll see what happens.
