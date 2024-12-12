Saints News Network

Week 15 Saints Injury Report: Alvin Kamara Misses Second Straight Practice

Alvin Kamara misses Thursday's practice.

John Hendrix

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Saints held their second practice of the week ahead of Week 15's home matchup against the Commanders, and it raises a little concern going into Friday. The same players who were on the first injury report are on Thursday's report, with one change that's not Alvin Kamara. Here's how it looks.

Week 15 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Derek Carr (concussion/hand)
  • D'Marco Jackson (ankle)
  • Alvin Kamara (illness)
  • Bub Means (ankle)

LIMITED

  • Juwan Johnson (foot)

FULL

  • Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi had some optimism that Kamara could practice on Thursday, but clearly that didn't happen. He should be fine for Sunday's game, but we'll keep a close watch on where he's at. Bub Means is still in the 21-day return window, so it'd be surprising if we see him this weekend based on his practice trajectory.

We'll find out more tomorrow, including who starts at quarterback out of Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler.

