Week 15 Saints Injury Report: Alvin Kamara Misses Wednesday's Practice With Illness
Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday's practice with an illness and is among three Saints that did not practice to start Week 15.
The Saints have a very important game against the Commanders on Sunday, and they're going to have to win without Derek Carr at the helm. He's not going to play this week, and we don't officially know who starts out of Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler, but should find out later in the week. While we wait to see what happens, we turn our attention to who is on the first injury report of Week 15.
Week 15 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (concussion/hand)
- D'Marco Jackson (ankle)
- Alvin Kamara (illness)
LIMITED
- Juwan Johnson (foot)
- Bub Means (ankle)
FULL
- Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles)
D'Marco Jackson got hurt against the Giants following a special teams play, tested some things out on the sideline and ended up not returning to the game. New Orleans would have to activate Tanoh Kpassagnon this week, as his 21-day window is expiring. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Alvin Kamara will hopefully be back on Thursday.
