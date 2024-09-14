Week 2 Insider: New Orleans Saints Betting Tips To Consider
Another week across the NFL means two things. Fans will be heavy into fantasy football and in the sportsbook. Similar to Week 1, we give you a weekly guide on some of the best bets of the week to consider when it comes to the Saints. Here's the current odds for Week 2's Saints-Cowboys game.
Current Saints-Cowboys Sportsbook Odds (via BETMGM)
- Spread: Cowboys at -6 (-115)
- Total: Over/Under at 46.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-275)
Trends: 56% of the bettor are taking the spread and 58% of the money bets are on the Cowboys. 92% of bettors are taking the over.
WHY THE SAINTS COULD WIN AND COVER: Dallas is riding a 16-game home winning streak, which is two wins shy of their franchise record. The Cowboys have won the past two matchups in Arlington (2018 and 2014), and New Orleans won four straight prior to that. Being an underdog could be a nice spot for the Saints, and if they can perform like they did against the Panthers, it could make things very interesting. At worst case, they'll keep it close and cover.
Saints Anytime TD Scorer
- Alvin Kamara (+120)
- Chris Olave (+175)
- Rashid Shaheed (+220)
- Taysom Hill (+250)
- Juwan Johnson (+300)
- Jamaal Williams (+400)
- Saints D/ST (+500)
- Foster Moreau (+700)
Best Bets For Saints-Cowboys Week 2
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (+120) - He's the favorite to get into the end zone, with another nod going to Rashid Shaheed (+220).
- Alvin Kamara Rushing Attempts Over 12.5 (-110) - He got 15 last week and should get a similar workload against the Cowboys.
- Taysom Hill Rushing Yards Over 15.5 (-110) - He got this easily last time, getting 35 yards on just 5 carries against the Panthers. He should get a few more attempts this week.
- Foster Moreau Receiving Yards Over 8.5 (-110) - 4 targets for 43 yards last week against the Panthers and he had 51 snaps on offense. This would be a pretty good bet.
- Blake Grupe Field Goals Made Over 1.5 (-130) - Grupe made all of his four field goals to start the season, and he will be kicking inside again. If the New Orleans offense stalls out, they won't hesitate to send Grupe out for some attempts.
BETMGMSPORTSBOOK OFFER: Get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if you don't win on your first bet. Use the code LAGNIAPPE or SECONDANDSAINTS.
Disclaimer: See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800- BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.
The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators' opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.