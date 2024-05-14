What Could A Saints Schedule Look Like In The New NFL Season?
We're one day closer to learning about the NFL Schedule, and we've already had several games leaked out between Week 1 and Week 2 matchups. We'll soon learn about the New Orleans Saints schedule for 2024, and have also learned about the first two preseason opponents. Let's do a fun exercise to pass the time and predict this year's schedule.
2024 New Orleans Saints Schedule Prediction
This is obviously a prediction and not the actual schedule. We'll get more details on that Wednesday. Also remember that the league can flex games fairly early in the season.
Week 1 - at New York Giants
You don't have to start the season off against a divisional opponent, and it's only happened three times in the past six seasons for the Saints. Two of those were the Bucs (2018, 2020) and the other was the Falcons (2022). The Saints have also only had one road opener since 2018, so I'm going to go against the temptation of opening at home and put a conference opponent here to open the year.
Week 2 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Getting right into the AFC slate for the second week, the Saints open at home against Derek Carr's former team. While we don't believe this will get primetime billing, it should be a pretty interesting one that should draw a good bit of eyes. I'm not a fan of late kicks, but this could be one that makes a lot of sense.
Week 3 - at Bucs
It's been a minute since we've seen the Saints and Bucs play in September in Tampa, 2013 to be exact. They've been a November or December game ever since 2014, and I'm all about change. It just brings back memories of the hot Florida weather and black jerseys on gold pants.
Week 4 - vs. Broncos
This screams of Thursday Night Football, and as I stated previously, if the NFL doesn't make this into a primetime game, then shame on them. Sean Payton returning to the Superdome after the Saints play an NFC South opponent on a short week also seems fitting.
Week 5 - vs. Browns
It would be something if Jameis Winston were starting for Cleveland here, but regardless, the Browns coming to town has produced some really weird games in New Orleans. See 2018, 2010 and 1999 specifically.
Week 6 - at Falcons
The second divisional game will come within the first several weeks of the season, and both just happen to be road games. The Saints still have a bitter taste in their mouth from how last year's game went down in Atlanta, and while they did make up for it in the finale, they'll want to do it again as the Visitors. It's the start of a road stretch for me.
Week 7 - at Chiefs
The Saints haven't been in Kansas City since 2016, and all that you can really remember from that one is Nick Fairley's penalty and the amount of mistakes New Orleans made there. You also might remember Michael Thomas going off too.
Week 8 - vs. Rams
Making a brief return home after two big road games sees Sean McVay and the Rams coming into the Superdome. Everyone knows the history and bad blood there from relevant events, but those who have followed the Saints for more than a while remember these two being division rivals back in the old NFC West days.
Week 9 - at Chargers
Back-to-back West Coast flavor for the Saints here, but this one sees them going back to SoFi to take on Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. The fandom from the Saints fans out there might just take over again too.
Week 10 - Bye Week
I don't see too late of a bye for the Saints, and hopefully it doesn't come in too early this year either. Last year was Week 12, 2022 was Week 14 and 2020/201 was Week 6. Just put it in the middle area and make it after the team goes to the West Coast.
Week 11 - vs. Commanders
After getting the slate of AFC opponents out of the way and fresh off a bye week, the Saints will host Dan Quinn and the Commanders to kick off their intraconference run. Jayden Daniels could presumably be the starter for Washington, which would set up a great storyline for networks.
Week 12 - vs. Falcons
The league likes to build in the divisional opponents on the back half of the schedule, and the Falcons feel like the right call to kick it off.
Week 13 - at Packers
This would put the Saints up at Lambeau for late November/early December. They've been pretty fortunate over the years not playing many 'cold-weathered' games, and I can remember that whole stigma that followed them for years. Honestly, the only other 'weather' games that could be a factor would be playing the Giants, Chiefs or Panthers late. I'll go with the Pack.
Week 14 - vs. Panthers
New Orleans will have a few more home games to close out the season, and after playing Green Bay, they'll host the Panthers at home before two really big matchups.
Week 15 - at Cowboys
I think this has to be a primetime matchup. I gave my reasons why previously, and I believe this could be pushed into the late part of the season. Both teams may be jostling for playoff positioning here, and this would be a really important matchup.
Week 16 - vs. Eagles
After taking on the Cowboys, New Orleans will be back for a two-game home stand and host the Eagles. We know there are gauntlets each team faces at various points of the season, and hopefully we can see the Saints playing their best football down the stretch against a potential premiere opponent.
Week 17 - vs. Bucs
It's either going to be the Falcons or Bucs at this point with an anticipated division race going. I like this to be Tampa at home for a change. See my earlier thoughts.
Week 18 - at Panthers
You already know that this will be an NFC South foe, so while the Bucs are typically not on here and the Falcons were last year, we're going with the Panthers. This is also subject to flex, so any date/time would be irrelevant. They've been at home for the past two season finales, so this has to be on the road too, I would think.