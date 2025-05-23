Where ESPN Projects Saints' Tyler Shough To Rank Among Rookie QBs In Key Stat
In a weak rookie class, Tyler Shough could be set up for a relatively impressive first season.
Following Derek Carr's shocking retirement, Shough is competing with Spencer Rattler for the New Orleans Saints' starting QB job, with many expecting Shough to get the nod. And, in a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Clay projected Shough to rank second among all rookie QBs in both passing yards and touchdowns.
Here's the full list:
1. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans: 3,392 yards, 20 TDs (15 starts)
2. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints: 3,020 yards, 13 TDs (13 starts)
3. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants: 1,968 yards, 10 TDs (9 starts)
4. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns: 1,205 yards, 5 TDs (5 starts)
5. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns: 925 yards, 4 TDs (4 starts)
"This is not one of the better quarterback classes in recent memory, with Ward as the only sure bet to start Week 1," Clay wrote. "As a second-round pick, Shough seemed like a relative long shot to pan out as the Saints' starter when he was selected, but Derek Carr's retirement suddenly positions the 25-year-old rookie as the favorite to lead the team in starts."
For what it's worth, here's how Clay described his process:
"These team and player projections are my own, compiled through a process that is both quantitative (league, team, coaching and player trends) and qualitative (projected depth chart placement and role). Missed time due to injury is factored in, with running backs generally maxing out at 14 games and other positions at 15."
Time will tell whether Shough wins the starting job, let alone succeeds in it. But people around the NFL clearly expect big things from the Saints signal-caller.
