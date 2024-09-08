Why Alvin Kamara’s Love for New Orleans Fuels His Game
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara could not agree on a contract extension before Sunday's opening-game victory against the Carolina Panthers. Per league rules, the deadline to reach extension deals is before the team's opening game, and if not reached, both sides must wait until the offseason.
Kamara's current deal runs through 2025, but that year is not guaranteed, meaning this year holds significant weight concerning his future earnings in New Orleans. The two-time All-Pro running back told the media this week his focus was not on contract talks heading into the new year.
"I'm kind of at the point where I'm not even talking about it until after the season," Kamara told reporters. "Like I don't want to talk about it."
If Sunday's performance was any indication, then the running back's sole focus is on football. Kamara was masterful in another strong all-around game. He recorded 15 rushes for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 27 in another 100-yard all-purpose game.
Kamara now has 50 games in which he's accumulated more than 100 all-purpose yards in a game. The crowd gave him a nice ovation during the third quarter when the stat flashed across the jumbotron.
Kamara acknowledged the crowd by responding and gesturing the fans for the support. After the game, he reiterated just how appreciative he is of the fans in New Orleans.
“I love this city. This is family. I love these people. When I say I want to be here I mean it.”
New Orleans fans hope that is a precursor for Kamara to retire as a member of the Black and Gold. Fans also hope the new-look Saints offense, led by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, continues its dominant performance on Sunday.
Through the first three games last season, the Saints scored 53 points. On Sunday, New Orleans scored 47 and let off the gas in the second half after accumulating a large lead. Kamara says he could instantly notice a change since Kubiak began curating the offense this offseason.
"Klint (Kubiak) said, 'I'm gonna give it to you'...... It's dope when you have a play-caller that trusts in you and believes in you."
New Orleans scored a touchdown or field goal on their first nine possessions of the game, leading to a 47-10 blowout victory. Derek Carr was pinpoint and accurate, completing 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
The Saints will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon at ATT Stadium.