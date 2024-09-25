Don't Miss Out: Will You Get the Saints vs. Falcons Live This Sunday on FOX?
A look at the early projected broadcast map for the Saints-Falcons game on FOX Sunday.
In this story:
The Saints (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) meet in Week 4 for big NFC South matchup, as each of them look to rebound following a loss last Sunday. New Orleans is on the road for the next two weeks, and they're both very important games. These two teams have a storied rivalry, perhaps one of the league's most underrated, and here's an early glimpse of whether or not you'll get the game so you can make the proper arrangements on game day.
NFL Week 4 Projected Saints-Falcons Broadcast Map (506sports)
CBS has the doubleheader this week, and those who are projected to get the game on FOX are in the green area. As always, check your local listings, as it's subject to change. Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter) will handle the call for the noon/1 p.m. ET kickoff.
Quick Hits From the NFL
- Derek Carr aims for his 4th in row on road with 2+ TD passes & 100+ rating. Passed for 264 yards and 4 TDs for a 145.5 rating in the last meeting.
- Alvin Kamara had 127 scrimmage yards (87 rush, 40 receiving) in Week 3. Is 1 of 2 (Saquon Barkley) with 110+ scrimmage yards in each of 1st 3 weeks & leads NFL with 417 scrimmage yards in 2024. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 vs. Atlanta.
- Chris Olave led team with 6 catches for 86 yards & had 1st receiving TD of season in Week 3. Aims for his 3rd in row with 80+ receiving yards. Had TD catch in last meeting. Had 7 catches for 114 yards in last road meeting.
Published