Saints News Network

Don't Miss Out: Will You Get the Saints vs. Falcons Live This Sunday on FOX?

A look at the early projected broadcast map for the Saints-Falcons game on FOX Sunday.

John Hendrix

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a touchdown reception against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) meet in Week 4 for big NFC South matchup, as each of them look to rebound following a loss last Sunday. New Orleans is on the road for the next two weeks, and they're both very important games. These two teams have a storied rivalry, perhaps one of the league's most underrated, and here's an early glimpse of whether or not you'll get the game so you can make the proper arrangements on game day.

NFL Week 4 Projected Saints-Falcons Broadcast Map (506sports)

Saints-Falcons game projected in green.
Saints-Falcons game projected in green. / 506sports

CBS has the doubleheader this week, and those who are projected to get the game on FOX are in the green area. As always, check your local listings, as it's subject to change. Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi (field reporter) will handle the call for the noon/1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Quick Hits From the NFL

Derek Carr will be a big part of whether or not the Saints win on Sunday or not
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks over the Atlanta Falcons defense during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr aims for his 4th in row on road with 2+ TD passes & 100+ rating. Passed for 264 yards and 4 TDs for a 145.5 rating in the last meeting.
  • Alvin Kamara had 127 scrimmage yards (87 rush, 40 receiving) in Week 3. Is 1 of 2 (Saquon Barkley) with 110+ scrimmage yards in each of 1st 3 weeks & leads NFL with 417 scrimmage yards in 2024. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 4 of his past 5 vs. Atlanta.
  • Chris Olave led team with 6 catches for 86 yards & had 1st receiving TD of season in Week 3. Aims for his 3rd in row with 80+ receiving yards. Had TD catch in last meeting. Had 7 catches for 114 yards in last road meeting.
Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News