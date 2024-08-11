Saints News Network

Young Saints Receiver Steals the Spotlight With Huge Catch

Second-year wide receiver A.T. Perry made the play of the first half by hauling in a ball from Jake Haener.


Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catchers a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry is facing a little bit of pressure as he enters his second year. In his rookie season, Perry came on big for New Orleans to make some big catches in the back half of the season to help provide some much-needed spark for the offense. He did the same at the end of the first half for the offense, connecting with Jake Haener on a 58-yard bomb.

Perry was able to get behind the Cardinals defense and then tracked the ball well to eventually haul it in and then got out of bounds. New Orleans was able to tack on a Blake Grupe field goal to put them ahead 6-0 at the half.

Perry had a slow start to training camp, but did have a nice rebound day recently. Day 13 was a mixed bag, but he continues to have big potential for the Saints. Big plays like this one will help his case and confidence in a big way.

