NFL Draft Day Three: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

As long as it takes to wait for the NFL Draft, it goes away so quickly. Saturday sees the Saints enter with four total picks, as we wrap up the final four rounds.

The Saints made Thursday's selection of Paul Turner a little more palatable after Friday. They traded both of their third round compensatory picks (No. 98 and 105) to the Broncos to get Stanford's Paulson Adebo at 76th after drafting Ohio State's Pete Werner at 60th. The NFL Draft concludes today, and then the real work starts with teams prioritizing undrafted rookie free agents.

Here's how you can keep up with all of the action for today, which starts around lunch.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. CT

How to Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

How to Stream: fuboTV, NFL Network App

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

Day Three - Keeping Up with the Saints and What to Look For

New Orleans has four picks to make, and is without a fifth round selection. They 255th Overall pick is actually the one stripped of the team for COVID-19 discipline, but was later returned to the Saints. After yesterday, things are definitely looking up for the Saints. Perhaps they'll look at being a little more aggressive today after using their Round Four selection, even possibly trading to get higher. The team needs include a wide receiver, offensive lineman, tight end, and defensive lineman. It also wouldn't be surprising to see them add more secondary help either.

Round Four, 133rd Overall

Round Six, 218th Overall

Round Seven, 229th Overall

Round Seven, 255th Overall

