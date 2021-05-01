New Orleans Saints home
NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

NFL Draft Day Three: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

As long as it takes to wait for the NFL Draft, it goes away so quickly. Saturday sees the Saints enter with four total picks, as we wrap up the final four rounds.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints made Thursday's selection of Paul Turner a little more palatable after Friday. They traded both of their third round compensatory picks (No. 98 and 105) to the Broncos to get Stanford's Paulson Adebo at 76th after drafting Ohio State's Pete Werner at 60th. The NFL Draft concludes today, and then the real work starts with teams prioritizing undrafted rookie free agents.

Here's how you can keep up with all of the action for today, which starts around lunch.

  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. CT

How to Watch: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

How to Stream: fuboTV, NFL Network App

How to Listen: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Westwood One

Draft-A-Thon Streaming: NFL.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch Prime, Twitter, Yahoo Sports

Day Three - Keeping Up with the Saints and What to Look For

New Orleans has four picks to make, and is without a fifth round selection. They 255th Overall pick is actually the one stripped of the team for COVID-19 discipline, but was later returned to the Saints. After yesterday, things are definitely looking up for the Saints. Perhaps they'll look at being a little more aggressive today after using their Round Four selection, even possibly trading to get higher. The team needs include a wide receiver, offensive lineman, tight end, and defensive lineman. It also wouldn't be surprising to see them add more secondary help either.

  • Round Four, 133rd Overall
  • Round Six, 218th Overall
  • Round Seven, 229th Overall
  • Round Seven, 255th Overall

Team Links: Saints Draft Central, Team Draft Tracker

Saints Social Media Accounts: Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat

Saints News Network Coverage: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | NFL Draft Hub

(COPY) Draft Recap Templete (1)
NFL Draft

Saints: Werner and Adebo Picks Reflect New Orleans Draft Philosophy

USATSI_15986706_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day Three: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

USATSI_11600301_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Trade! Stanford's Paulson Adebo Taken at 76th Overall

Pete Werner - LB - OSU
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Ohio State's Pete Werner Taken at 60th Overall

USATSI_15988187_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day Two: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

USATSI_15244485_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Best Available Day Two Offensive Prospects for the Saints

Roundtable (6)
NFL Draft

Grading the Payton Turner Pick - SNN Roundtable

USATSI_14921471_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Odds on 2nd-Round Position Pick