Saints Draft Kawaan Baker in 7th Round

New Orleans drafted wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama at No. 255 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baker at 6-1 and 215 pounds is a speedy slot receiver and had 27 touchdowns in his four-year career at South Alabama. He is a smart player and can be extremely dangerous. Baker scored nine rushing touchdowns in his Sophomore season, and added two in his Junior campaign.

In 2021, he had a RAS of 9.08.

Kawaan Baker's collegiate stats:

Stats: 39 games | 126 receptions | 1,829 yard receiving | 16 Rec TD | 11 Rushing TD | 2,205 Total YDs

NFL Draft Bible on Baker: