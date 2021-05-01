Saints Draft Kawaan Baker in 7th Round
New Orleans drafted wide receiver Kawaan Baker from South Alabama at No. 255 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Baker at 6-1 and 215 pounds is a speedy slot receiver and had 27 touchdowns in his four-year career at South Alabama. He is a smart player and can be extremely dangerous. Baker scored nine rushing touchdowns in his Sophomore season, and added two in his Junior campaign.
In 2021, he had a RAS of 9.08.
Kawaan Baker's collegiate stats:
Stats: 39 games | 126 receptions | 1,829 yard receiving | 16 Rec TD | 11 Rushing TD | 2,205 Total YDs
The electric Baker enjoyed a very productive career in the Sun Belt Conference playing for the struggling South Alabama football program. He excelled as both a runner and receiver in his time with the Jaguars, proving to be someone who is dangerous with the ball in his hands regardless of how he gets it. The Atlanta native showed great elusiveness throughout his tape, consistently making defenders miss in space and picking up the extra yards.
He possesses solid speed and the ability to run a wide variety of routes out of the slot. Where Baker needs to improve is in his route running and being more physical at the catch point. Incoming defenders are able to dislodge the football from him too easily on contested opportunities, so his play strength is something to be concerned about. He also shows limited hip and ankle flexibility which limits his ability to make effective breaks within routes.
Being technical and precise in your route running is crucial for any slot receiver and Baker has a long way to go to refine that route tree. If he wants a shot to be taken on day three of the draft then he will have to show teams that he can create separation consistently at the next level, or else he will not be able to showcase his explosive ability with the ball in his hands.
NFL Draft Bible Scouting Profile