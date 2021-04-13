Kawaan Baker - Wide Receiver South Alabama Jaguars Scouting Report

KAWAAN BAKER | South Alabama | WO | #15 | rSr | 6002 | 215 | 4.45 | Atlanta, GA | Hapeville Charter Academy |

Overview:

The electric Baker enjoyed a very productive career in the Sun Belt Conference playing for the struggling South Alabama football program. He excelled as both a runner and receiver in his time with the Jaguars, proving to be someone who is dangerous with the ball in his hands regardless of how he gets it. The Atlanta native showed great elusiveness throughout his tape, consistently making defenders miss in space and picking up the extra yards. He possesses solid speed and the ability to run a wide variety of routes out of the slot. Where Baker needs to improve is in his route running and being more physical at the catch point. Incoming defenders are able to dislodge the football from him too easily on contested opportunities, so his play strength is something to be concerned about. He also shows limited hip and ankle flexibility which limits his ability to make effective breaks within routes. Being technical and precise in your route running is crucial for any slot receiver and Baker has a long way to go to refine that route tree. If he wants a shot to be taken on day three of the draft then he will have to show teams that he can create separation consistently at the next level, or else he will not be able to showcase his explosive ability with the ball in his hands.

Background:

Son of Larry and Crystal Upshaw. Lettered for four years in football, baseball and track at Hapeville Charter Academy. Favorite subject is math. Majoring in mathematics/statistics with a minor in general business.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com