NFL Week 10: First Saints Injury Report Has 13 Players Listed On It

13 players were listed on the first injury report for the Saints, with one player's return window open from IR.

John Hendrix

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Saints made several changes when they got back into the building on Wednesday. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi elaborated on several of them during his presser, with one of them hopefully helping to cut down on injuries. New Orleans introduced what Rizzi called an 'activation' period, or a fancy word for warming up where the players get a little sweat in before they go to work. Here's a look at their first injury report for Week 10.

Week 10 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Chris Olave will be out for a bit
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) on the ground after a missed pass attempt as Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell (47) and cornerback Michael Jackson (2) defend in the first qarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Lucas Patrick (ankle)

LIMITED

  • J.T. Gray (back)
  • Rico Payton (back)
  • Jamaal Williams (groin)
  • John Ridgeway (oblique)
  • Will Harris (hamstring)

FULL

  • Derek Carr (illness)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand)
  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)

Will Harris' return window opened today. Chris Olave won't be back any time soon from what it sounds like. Rizzi said that he's going through a thorough rehab process and seeing a specialist due to his latest concussion injury. Rizzi is in support of Olave doing what's best for himself during this time, and there's also family involved on his part.

