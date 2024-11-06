NFL Week 10: First Saints Injury Report Has 13 Players Listed On It
The Saints made several changes when they got back into the building on Wednesday. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi elaborated on several of them during his presser, with one of them hopefully helping to cut down on injuries. New Orleans introduced what Rizzi called an 'activation' period, or a fancy word for warming up where the players get a little sweat in before they go to work. Here's a look at their first injury report for Week 10.
Week 10 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Lucas Patrick (ankle)
LIMITED
- J.T. Gray (back)
- Rico Payton (back)
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
- John Ridgeway (oblique)
- Will Harris (hamstring)
FULL
- Derek Carr (illness)
- Alvin Kamara (hand)
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
Will Harris' return window opened today. Chris Olave won't be back any time soon from what it sounds like. Rizzi said that he's going through a thorough rehab process and seeing a specialist due to his latest concussion injury. Rizzi is in support of Olave doing what's best for himself during this time, and there's also family involved on his part.