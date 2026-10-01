6 Tryout at RB and DE for the Saints Wednesday

For the second straight day, Saints coaches got a look-see at athletes they are thinking could be added to the New Orleans roster.

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On Wednesday, the second of two straight off days for Saints players saw another half dozen athletes participate in tryouts as the Saints try to work their way through various roster issues, as reported first by Katherine Terrell on X. Among those on the field today:



- Running back Ulysses Bently IV

- Running back Hassan Haskins

- Running back Elijah Mitchell

- Defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr

- Defensive end David Ojabo

- Defensive end Julian Okwara

Yesterday, the Saints had tryouts for offensive tackles and defensive backs, which you can find more about right here.

Here are details on each who took the field today:



- Bently spent time at SMU and finished at Ole Miss, then went undrafted in 2025. After signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Colts in 2025, he spent most of his time on the practice squad until the end of August this year.

- Haskins has some baggage. After the Titans drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, he filled in when Derrick Henry was injured. In 2023, he was placed on injured reserve only to be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to a domestic dispute two months earlier. He was released, then bounced around from the Chargers to the Patriots.

- A Louisiana-Lafayette alum, Mitchell was originally drafted in the 6th round in 2021 by the 49ers. He spent three seasons there ending his time in San Francisco with a season-ending hamstring injury, before bouncing around amongst the Chiefs, Pats, and Eagles in the following two years, spending most of his time as an offseason acquisition.

- Anthony went undrafted in the 2026 draft, catching on with the Chiefs during training camp, then a month on the 49ers practice squad before being cut.

- Nigerian-Scottish-man Ojabo was drafted in the 2nd round by the Ravens in 2022. The next year, he was placed on injured reserve after a partially torn ACL ended his season. After two years of inactivity, he was released by Baltimore. Ojabo signed with the Dolphins this year, but was released on the final cut down day.

- Drafted in 2020 by the Lions in the third round, Okwara spend three years there before moving around among the Eagles, Cardinals, and Browns for the next two seasons, spending his time on either the practice squads or as an offseason acquisition.

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