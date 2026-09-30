Saints Bring in Ten for Tryouts on Off Days

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Because of a Monday night game, Saints players were given two consecutive days off instead of the usual one day, getting Tuesday and Wednesday to recover.

That extra day also gave coaches the opportunity to seach for players to help fill the voids that have come up because of injuries.

According to The Times Picayune's Matthew Paras, the team brought in ten players for tryouts.

Screen capture of players trying out for the Saints during their off days. | Matthew Paras X account

Here's a rundown on each of those who were at the Saints practice facility Tuesday.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Cody Ford (61) on the sidelines before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Ford was a second round pick of the Bills in 2019 after starring with Oklahoma in college. He was traded by Buffalo to the Cardinals, staying there for one season, then signing with the Bengals, staying for three years before being released in August of this year. He has mostly played as a backup.

- Hawkins was drafted in 2024 in the 6th round by the Giants, playing mostly in a reserve roll. He was with the Commanders in 2025 on a reserve/futures contract, then signed on briefly with the Vikings at the end of training camp this year.

- A native of Mandeville, Henderson has been mostly a practice squad or offseason contract player for a quartet of NFL teams, the latest of which were the Steelers.

- Kane was a 7th round pick of the Ravens in 2024,spending a year and a half with them. He joined the Titans in 2025 before being waived with an injury designation in July of this year.

- An Edna Karr graduate, Lucas was an undrafted free agent with the Lions, playing in 35-games from 2014-2016. He's bounced around among five teams since then including a few days with the Saints in 2018.

- Originally a 3rd rounder in 2022 by the Titans, Petit-Frere played three seasons there before being waived, then was a practice squad member or an offseason acquisition by San Fran and the Commanders the next two years.

- Thomas went undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2025. He's been mostly on practice squads with the Panthers and Jaguars over the last two years.

- Since drafted in the 5th round in 2022 by the Broncos, Turner-Yell has missed significant time due to injuries, including his knee in 2025.

- A Notre Dame grad in 2025, Wagner signed a UDFA with the Titans and was let go as part of final roster cuts this year.

- Originally a 4th round choice of the Cardinals in 2021, Wilson has bounced around among four teams in his career, ending up with the Dolphins before he season began, being cut on the final day.

No official announcement of rosters moves have been made by the Saints as of this writing.

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