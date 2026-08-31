Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers from 53-man Roster Cut for the Saints

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The New Orleans Saints pared down their 91-man roster to the NFL mandated 53 on Sunday evening. There were some surprises and some to be expected on that list that didn't make it. You can see it here.

What is IR and IR/Designated to Return?

Here is some NFL prattle that might help figure out some of what we're about to talk about. While there is no limit to the amount of players a team can place on their Injured Reserve list, there are rules defining that list and others like it:

- Designated to Return: Teams can designate a maximum of 8 players to return from IR during the regular season (plus up to 2 additional slots if the team makes the postseason).

- Player Returns: An individual player can be designated to return a maximum of 2 times in a season, but both designations count toward the team's overall limit of 8.

- Minimum Absence: Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of 4 games before they are eligible to return to the active roster.

Here are who we think were the ones who lost the most and those who jumped into the fray the best.

Biggest Winners

Jayden Price

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Jayden Price (38) intercepts a pass by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (10) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jayden Price might truly define "Rick Roll," maybe better than Rick Astley. Price has bounced around through the NFL, the CFL, and the UFL. In 2024, Price joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, spending his time on the practice squad. After being released, the Kansas native joined the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a year, then, the UFL's Birmingham and then Arlington franchises in 2025. He then signed on with the Saints in June of 2025, only to be released a year ago on this day and reinstated on the practice squad.

He got his preseason interception in the Jaguars game where he scored the highest of any defender with a 95.3 grade from Pro Football Forum (PFF). He came down to Earth against the Rams, the way most of the Saints did, then bounced back nicely against Dallas, scoring a solid 63.3 for his over all defensive, an impressive 79.3 for his tackling and a tight 66.4 on his coverage.

Martin Emerson Jr

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Scott (82) attempts to catch the ball against New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth year cornerback Martin Emerson Jr showed out often this preseason. The Mississippi State grad was a third round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2022, playing there until he tore up his knee in 2025, sidelining him for the year. Emerson signed a one-year deal with the Saints this year, hoping to show he still had it. He did.

In his preseason appearances, he has been on the field for a collective 71-plays, scoring an average of 71.4 on overall defense by PFF. His strongest numbers have fluctuated from his impressive coverage score of 91.3 versus Jacksonville his overall tackling skills, averaging an 80.5 over the three games.

Mike Reid

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Mike Reid (42) looks on prior to the start of fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Free agent cornerback Mike Reid made a name for himself coming up to make sure-handed tackles during the preseason being in on 149-plays during those three games. The 1st year man out of South Dakota, who was with the Panthers in 2025, was consistently around the 80-score for PFF for two of his games. His coverage numbers weren't bad, either, near a score of 60 score.



His size, 6' 2", 200-pounds, makes him a formidable cover man, especially on short routes.

Isaiah Stalbird

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (44) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bubble didn't burst for another South Dakota product, Isaiah Stalbird. The third year linebacker just keeps finding his way onto the field for the Saints. Playing 114-snaps this pre-season, he has been as consistent as you can hope for: averaging an impressive 86.9 in run defense, according to PFF and a solid 70.9 in pass rush.

Treyton Welch

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) leaps over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another example of never giving up is he-of-the-leaping-tacklers tight end, Treyton Welch. He started off with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, but only stayed there a few months. The Saints signed Welch to the practice squad that year, 2024, then did the same in 2025, being put on the Saints practice group after the final cut. He did get to see the active roster in January, 2026.

He hasn't caught an NFL pass yet, but did catch a few for his alma mater, Wyoming, grabbing 77 over his four year career.

Jaylan Ford

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford (53) reacts during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a very tight linebacker room, the 3rd year linebacker out of Texas saw his name being called more and more as preseason progressed. Jaylan Ford was placed on the Injured Reserve/Designated to Return list along with Jordyn Tyson. Expect Ford to see some action as the season wears on.

Biggest Losers

Terrell Burgess

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Terrell Burgess (26) and cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during a heavy downpour during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he may make it to the practice squad, sixth year safety Terrell Burgess scored high in all the right categories, at least according to PFF. He was always around the ball and found a way to get his player down. The safety room was just too crowded, as Lorenzo Styles Jr came back from injury in time to make the 53-man roster.

Isaac Yiadom

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom (27) blocks safety Lorenzo Styles (36) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Working his way through six different teams over nine years, cornerback Isaac Yiadom actually played with the Saints through two different shifts: once in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and through this last one, signing a three-year deal in 2025 for $9-million, but only getting through that one season.

The former Boston College grad did not have a good preseason, scoring as one of the lowest defensive backs in all three games, averaging 48.3 in the PFF grading scale. His coverage skills came into question as the former third round draft pick of the Broncos managed a 49.6 by PFF standards.

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