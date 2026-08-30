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Saints 53-Man Roster Revealed: Who Made It and Who Was Cut

The New Orleans Saints have set their initial 53-man roster, keeping three quarterbacks while making several notable cuts ahead of the 2026 regular season.
Grant Chachere|
Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Like all teams in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints had to cut their 91-man roster to 53 by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Kellen Moore and the rest of the Saints' brass had to make the best decisions for them moving forward, and a lot of them were tough. That's the NFL in a nutshell.

Below is the Saints' final 53-man roster heading into the regular season along with a list of players who are on reserve and who has been cut or waived.

Saint
Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (5): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Kevin Austin Jr.

Tight End (4): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp, Treyton Welch

Offensive Line (8): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (6): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph

Cornerback (5): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid

Safety/Defensive Back (5): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Reserve Lists

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Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

  • DB Dalys Beanum
  • DE Mike Heldman
  • CB David Long Jr.
  • RB Devin Neal
  • OT Barry Wesley

Placed on PUP

  • WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

  • WR Brock Rechsteiner

Roster Cuts

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Nov. 19, 2006; New Orleans, LA, USA; Gumbo, the New Orleans Saints mascot, leads the team onto the field before the start of the Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Bengals defeated the Saints 31-16. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terminated

S Terrell Burgess
DB Michael Davis
RB Zamir White
CB Isaac Yiadom

Waived

WR Ronnie Bell
DT Myles Cole
WR Jalen Cropper
S Elliott Davison
QB Hunter Dekkers
DE Fadil Diggs
RB CJ Donaldson
CB TJ Hall Jr.
TE Cody Hardy
OT Alan Herron
OL Easton Kilty
WR Bub Means
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
DE Garrett Nelson
WR Trey Palmer
DT Kahlil Saunders
OL Torricelli Simpkins III
LB Jackson Sirmon
K Charlie Smyth
DT Jay'Viar Suggs
DT Brien Taylor
OL Xavier Truss
DE Malakai Williams
OT Alex Wollschlaeger

Injured Reserve/Designated to Retuen

LB Jaylan Ford
WR Jordyn Tyson

Season-Ending Injury Reserve

DB Dalys Beanum
DE Mike Heldman
CB David Long Jr.
RB Devin Neal
OT Barry Wesley

Placed on Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspended

WR Brock Rechsteiner

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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