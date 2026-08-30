Saints 53-Man Roster Revealed: Who Made It and Who Was Cut

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Like all teams in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints had to cut their 91-man roster to 53 by 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, head coach Kellen Moore and the rest of the Saints' brass had to make the best decisions for them moving forward, and a lot of them were tough. That's the NFL in a nutshell.

Below is the Saints' final 53-man roster heading into the regular season along with a list of players who are on reserve and who has been cut or waived.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (5): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Kevin Austin Jr.

Tight End (4): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp, Treyton Welch

Offensive Line (8): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (6): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph

Cornerback (5): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid

Safety/Defensive Back (5): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Reserve Lists

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

LB Jaylan Ford

WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

DB Dalys Beanum

DE Mike Heldman

CB David Long Jr.

RB Devin Neal

OT Barry Wesley

Placed on PUP

WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

WR Brock Rechsteiner

Roster Cuts

Nov. 19, 2006; New Orleans, LA, USA; Gumbo, the New Orleans Saints mascot, leads the team onto the field before the start of the Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Bengals defeated the Saints 31-16. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terminated

S Terrell Burgess

DB Michael Davis

RB Zamir White

CB Isaac Yiadom

Waived

WR Ronnie Bell

DT Myles Cole

WR Jalen Cropper

S Elliott Davison

QB Hunter Dekkers

DE Fadil Diggs

RB CJ Donaldson

CB TJ Hall Jr.

TE Cody Hardy

OT Alan Herron

OL Easton Kilty

WR Bub Means

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DE Garrett Nelson

WR Trey Palmer

DT Kahlil Saunders

OL Torricelli Simpkins III

LB Jackson Sirmon

K Charlie Smyth

DT Jay'Viar Suggs

DT Brien Taylor

OL Xavier Truss

DE Malakai Williams

OT Alex Wollschlaeger

Injured Reserve/Designated to Retuen

LB Jaylan Ford

WR Jordyn Tyson

Season-Ending Injury Reserve

DB Dalys Beanum

DE Mike Heldman

CB David Long Jr.

RB Devin Neal

OT Barry Wesley

Placed on Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspended

WR Brock Rechsteiner

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