Biggest Winners, Biggest Losers in Saints 23-13 Loss to Vikings
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The New Orleans Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-13, losing their third consecutive game of the 2026 season, all of three of those losses at the Superdome.
Biggest Winners
Drew Brees
New Orleans' NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees was honored by the club by being inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor.
He is the ninth honoree to have their names inscribed around the Superdome ceiling.
- Archie Manning, 2013
- Rickey Jackson, 2013
- Willie Roaf, 2013
- Morten Anderson, 2015
- Tom Benson, 2019
- Will Smith, 2019
- Sam Mills, 2021
- Jahri Evans, 2024
The Saints Defense
Twice, the Saints took the ball away from the Vikings when they were in the red zone. The biggest one was safety Jonas Sanker's scoop and score in the third quarter..
The last time the Saints defense had scored was December 28, 2025 on a Chase Young strip sack and score against the Titans. A missed extra point kept the Saints from retaking the lead (more on that miss later). This defense had the intensity we were hoping for, keeping Superdome fans on their feet and making noise.
Carl Granderson
How much did the Saints miss Carl Granderson? Last week, the Atlanta Falcons embarrassed the Saints in the Superdome. Today, Grando had 5-tackles, 2-solos, and 1.5 sacks, including this one from the first half.
Biggest Losers
Saints Offense
Okay, the Minnesota Vikings are an outstanding defense, and there were flashes of "oohs" at times, but New Orleans never really had an offensive rhythm in this one. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough looked shell-shocked as the game wore on, having his worst day as a Saint, going 16-of-25, for a measly 96-yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 38.1
Maybe it had to do with the injury to quarterback Shough's left, non-throwing hand, but after seeing a Saints' dynamic offense over the first three weeks of the season, we are not seeing much of the same from Shough and his crew.
Special Teams
The only bright spot here was punter Ryan Wright, who launched some bombs today. Kick and punt coverage was below average and blocking on returns was not just suspect, it was penalized often. Returner Barion Brown can not be expected to block as well as return the ball. This group did not do well today.
Daniel Carlson
We understand missing a 50-yard field goal. That's forgivable. What is not forgivable is missing an extra point. After the Saints defense got its first lead of the game, Daniel Carlson missed the ensuing extra point. Inexcusable.
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.