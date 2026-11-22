After the first 30-minutes of play, the Saints is behind Chicago, 16-10.

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Here are the things we saw that worked and those that didn't.

The Studs

Saints Defense

Once again, the Saints defense leads the way. Brandon Staley's group has held a solid Chicago rushing game in check for the most part and claimed their first turnover since October 18th.

Danny Stutsman Intercepts Caleb Williams 🙌#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/W9Ca1tYIsq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2026

Credit Carl Granderson with getting his hands up to tip the ball. It's Danny Stutsman first interception as a pro.

The only issue we have is the D has had its back against the wall way too often in this first half because of the Saints' abysmal offense (see later).

Jordan Howden

In his first official start in place of the now-departed Justin Reid, safety Jordan Howden had coverage on a deep route as Chicago tried to convert a fourth down at the Saints 30. Howden's coverage was perfect as the 4th year man was step-for-step with the Bears' receiver, not allowing the ball into the receiver's hands.

4TH DOWN STOP 🛑



Howden on the coverage 💪#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SyeqaEL0w1 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2026

Alvin Kamara & A-Chan

Another single touch, another touchdown for wily veteran Alvin Kamara. All he does is find a way into the end zone when he has his hands on the ball. On a fourth and goal, and being shut out 16-zip, Shough checks down to Kamara at the front corner pylon.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr had his biggest run as a Saint, cutting wide, then back against the Bears defense, rambling 46-yards deep into Chicago territory.

That led to the Kamara touchdown.

By the way, because of that A-Chan run the Saints are out-rushing Chicago at the half, 95-78.

The Duds

Kellen Moore

For the 27th time in his career as a head coach, Kellen Moore's squad trailed to begin a game. His team has never led early in a game

Charlie Smyth

Yes, he hit his longest field goal of his young career at the end of the half to cut the Chicago lead to six, but a kickoff that sails out of bounds and a horribly missed 47-yard field goal with less than 2-minutes remaining in the 1st half has us questioning what's going on with the Irishman.

Offensive Turnovers

For the eighth straight game, the Saints turn the ball over on offense.

A dump off pass to running back CJ Donaldson had aa chance for a first down in Saints territory to begin the 2nd quarter, but Donaldson had the ball pop loose on the tackle. It's his second lost fumble of the year.

CJ Donaldson fumble

Bears get it back pic.twitter.com/gQiwSmV5eQ — wok (@wokdior) November 22, 2026

Then, with 8:51 to go in the 2nd quarter, quarterback Tyler Shough threw an ill-advised pass into triple coverage resulting in an interception at the New Orleans 47.

Dillon Thieneman gets the INT off of Tyler Shough#DaBears #NOvsCHI pic.twitter.com/k84RXOtDyv — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) November 22, 2026

It led to a quick, 3-play touchdown drive for the Bears.

Tyler Shough's Pocket Patience

Shough said it himself this past week: he needs to work on his footwork. It was obvious for him against the Bears, especially on 3rd downs. He gets "happy feet" entirely too quickly and looks confused on plays often. There is no doubt he has regressed as this season has worn on.

Saints Mailbag

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