Biggest Winners, Losers in Saints Loss to Raiders, 35-27: Shough Turnovers, TEs Shine

The New Orleans Saints fell to 1-2 on the year with their 35-27 loss to the Raiders in the Superdome.

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Biggest Winners

Saints Tight Ends

Tight ends had a field day in the Superdome. The Raiders' Brock Bowers had an incredible with 10-receptions for 116-yards and a touchdown, but it was a pair of tight ends in the Black and Gold who had the afternoon. Juwan Johnson had a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Not to be outdone, Noah Fant picked up two of his own.

Fant finds the endzone 😤



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Rl7gjoM0yi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2026

Though Chris Olave would have a Chris Olave day with 9-catches for 107-yards, it was the Saints tight ends who were getting into the end zone.

Biggest Losers

The Officials Taketh Away, and the Officials Taketh Away

According to NFL officials, the Detroit's Jared Goff "intended to throw the ball" in Week 1.

It’s been 48 hours and I still cannot wrap my head around this.



- it’s not a strip sack / fumble



- it’s not a backwards pass / fumble



- it’s not grounding



… because he was INTENDING to throw the ball forward? The Saints got robbed because Jared Goff “was trying his best?” pic.twitter.com/4Jnwfl5XeV — kenny (@kiiLkenny) September 15, 2026

In the fourth quarter against the Raiders, Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was back to throw and got hit as he attempted to throw the ball.

Call was fumble by Shough pic.twitter.com/jlkWohU5RF — Saints Film Room (@SaintsFilmRoom) September 27, 2026

It goes without saying that Shough did not intend to throw the ball on this play (tongue firmly implanted in cheek).

Flip Flop: Saints Offense Starts Well, Finishes Poorly

After being bragged about being the Cardiac Kid, Shough showed his inexperience in the second half. In this, the 13th start of his young NFL career, the 2nd year man turned the ball over for the Saints three of their last four possessions: an interception, when his arm was hit on a throw, and two fumbles, both of which while he was being sacked on the play. Another fumble in the Saints final drive of the game was called back because of a defensive penalty. Three plays later, Johnson would fumble the ball after a catch to end the Saints' chances.

Poor Ball Security

The Saints lost the handle on many a ball in this game.

- Shough fumbled the ball twice, losing both.

- Etienne bumbled a pass thrown to him that he eventually corralled, but causing him to get minimum yardage.

- Running back Alvin Kamara lost track of a pitch on a sweep, bobbling but controlling it, but, again, not gaining what he could have.

- Running back Kendre Miller dropped a pass that would have picked up close to ten yards, then fumbled after catching a pass in the flat, but the ball went out of bounds.

- Johnson, after a stellar game with two touchdowns, caught a pass in the flat on the last drive by the Saints and fumbled it trying to advance up field, ending the Saints' chances to score a possible game-tying touchdown.

Saints Injuries

The walking wounded list grew substantially on Sunday:

- Linebacker Pete Warner came out in the first half with a stinger. Danny Stutsman filled in for the veteran

- EDGE Carl Granderson exited the game with an ankle injury.

- Running back Travis Etienne Jr came up lame, grabbing the back of his left thigh on a run to the right picking up a first down. The Saints reported he injured hamstring.