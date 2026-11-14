Breezy Day for Tailgating, Officials, Meme of the Week

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Sunday, the Saints and Panthers battle for first place in the NFC South in a divisional showdown. Kickoff is set for just after Noon in the Caesar's Superdome and will be telecast on Fox.

Tailgating Looking Breezy but Good

According to Accuweather, it'll be cooler and breezy in the morning for tailgaters.

Saints-Panthers Weather - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the Accuweather forecast page for New Orleans | Accuweather.com

Rain chances will bump up as the afternoon/evening progresses, though.

Meme of the Week

Coming into this game, the Saints have two of the top sack leaders in the NFL in Chase Young and Carl Granderson, thus we think it's fitting to show the Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on his keister, which is what we hope will be a place he will reside for a large part of the day.

Saints-Panthers Meme | Saints On SI - Doug Joubert

Officiating Crew for Sunday

Here are the officials that have been announced for the Saints-Panthers game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew. This group is one of the more experienced we've seen with a quarter of them having at least two decades of NFL officiating experience.

Referee - #13 Shawn Smith, 12-years as an NFL official, 9th as a referee

Umpire - #3 Tra Blake, 7-years as an official

Down Judge - #84 Jay Bilbo, 4-years as an official

Line Judge - #45 Jeff Seeman, 25-years officiating in the NFL

Field Judge - #109 Dyrol Prioleau, 20th year as an NFL official

Side Judge - #41 Keith Parham, 4-years officiating

Back Judge - #93 105 Dino Paganelli, 21st year officiating

Replay Official - Mike Wimmer, 24-years of experience

Replay Assistant - Artenzia Young-Seigler, 7th year as an NFL official

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .