Breezy Day for Tailgating, Officials, Meme of the Week
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Sunday, the Saints and Panthers battle for first place in the NFC South in a divisional showdown. Kickoff is set for just after Noon in the Caesar's Superdome and will be telecast on Fox.
Tailgating Looking Breezy but Good
According to Accuweather, it'll be cooler and breezy in the morning for tailgaters.
After the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers, our View of the Game, and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players.
Rain chances will bump up as the afternoon/evening progresses, though.
Meme of the Week
Coming into this game, the Saints have two of the top sack leaders in the NFL in Chase Young and Carl Granderson, thus we think it's fitting to show the Panthers quarterback Bryce Young on his keister, which is what we hope will be a place he will reside for a large part of the day.
Officiating Crew for Sunday
Here are the officials that have been announced for the Saints-Panthers game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew. This group is one of the more experienced we've seen with a quarter of them having at least two decades of NFL officiating experience.
Referee - #13 Shawn Smith, 12-years as an NFL official, 9th as a referee
Umpire - #3 Tra Blake, 7-years as an official
Down Judge - #84 Jay Bilbo, 4-years as an official
Line Judge - #45 Jeff Seeman, 25-years officiating in the NFL
Field Judge - #109 Dyrol Prioleau, 20th year as an NFL official
Side Judge - #41 Keith Parham, 4-years officiating
Back Judge - #93 105 Dino Paganelli, 21st year officiating
Replay Official - Mike Wimmer, 24-years of experience
Replay Assistant - Artenzia Young-Seigler, 7th year as an NFL official
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.