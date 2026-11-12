Saints Stock Up: Audric Estimé Makes a Statement, Pass Rush Keeps Rolling

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The New Orleans Saints gave their home crowd reason to celebrate on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, clinching a thrilling 23-22 victory in overtime over the Cleveland Browns .

While improving the Saints to 3-5 and snapping a home slump, the win was far from flawless.

The result grants head coach Kellen Moore a brief reprieve, but ongoing flaws demonstrate that his standing stays uncertain.

With a tough slate ahead, New Orleans needs to fix key errors to sustain progress.

Below are the Saints players and units whose stock rose after Sunday's thrilling finish.

RB Audric Estime

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite rejoining the Saints via waivers after getting cut after training camp, running back Audric Estimé made a compelling argument for an expanded role in New Orleans' backfield despite being back in New Orleans for a week.

The second-year running back rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

His biggest contribution came late in regulation when he powered into the end zone from 2 yards out to give New Orleans a 16-13 advantage.

Beyond the touchdown, Estimé provided the physicality and downhill running that the Saints have struggled to establish consistently.

K Charlie Smyth

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks a 27-yard field goal against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Smyth made the most of his opportunity after he became the starter after the Saints released Daniel Carlson.

The Irish-born kicker connected on three of his four field-goal attempts against Cleveland, converting from 30, 27 and 48 yards.

With both offenses struggling to finish drives, Smyth accounted for all nine of New Orleans' points through the first three quarters.

His 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter briefly gave the Saints a 9-6 advantage.

The Pass Rush

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) reacts to a play against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints' pass rush continues to emerge as one of the team's biggest strengths, with Carl Granderson and Chase Young leading a pass rush that made life miserable for Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Granderson recorded two sacks against the Browns, extending his streak of games with multiple sacks to four. According to the Saints, he became the first NFL player since 2013 to accomplish that feat.

Young added his eighth sack of the season, while Kaden Elliss and Khristian Boyd also got into the action as New Orleans finished with five sacks.

The Saints' defensive front also made its presence felt against the run, limiting Cleveland to 95 rushing yards while consistently disrupting the Browns' offensive rhythm.

Perhaps the unit's most impressive moment came near the goal line, when New Orleans delivered a critical fourth-down stand to keep Cleveland out of the end zone.

Although the Saints' secondary remains vulnerable to explosive plays, the defensive front has become a reliable source of pressure and physicality.

Saints Mailbag

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