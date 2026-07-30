Bresee Down? Who Could Step In?

After sifting through our notes from Day 1 of New Orleans Saints training camp, these thoughts came in focus.

Injury in the Defensive Line?

Though the Saints have not made an official announcement, multiple sources, including Nick Underwood with New Orleans Football, have announced an injury for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

No word as the exact extent of the injury. As the post states, Bresee just had his fifth-year option picked up by the club. The Saints believe he was showing promise.

If reports turn out accurate, these are the names currently on the roster at the defensive tackle slot:

#93 Nathan Shepherd – Veteran tackle providing rotational depth and interior presence.

#92 Davon Godchaux – Veteran run-stopper added via trade from the Patriots.

#97 Khristian Boyd – Young interior lineman working in the defensive line rotation.

#91 Vernon Broughton – Developing young tackle providing interior versatility.

#95 John Ridgeway III – Big-bodied depth option on the interior line.

#52 Christen Miller – Second-round draft pick added to compete in the middle.

Don't be surprised if the Saints bring in another DT either soon to fill that extra slot in the roster. Among veterans still available as of this writing:



D.J. Reader Age 32: Former Lions and Bengals run-stopping anchor.

Calais Campbell, Age 39: Ageless veteran with consistent production over 18 seasons.

David Onyemata, Age 33: Steady interior presence formerly of the Falcons.

DaQuan Jones, Age 34: Reliable veteran pass rusher and run defender previously with the Bills.

Not Coming Back to NOLA

With the opening of training camp yesterday, Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill made the announcement on social media that he would not be returning to New Orleans.

Hill was a fan favorite after being claimed from the Green Bay Packers by former coach Sean Payton in 2017. The QB/TE/RB/Special Teams player was waived by the Pack in the final cut before the 2017 season. Payton gobbled up the former BYU quarterback and the rest, as they say, is history.

Training Camp - Day 2

The bleachers will be packed today as fans can attend their first day of Saints Training Camp. Tickets disappeared almost immediately when fans could claim them just two weeks ago. Today's activities begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie and runs through 10:15. The stands will be covered and water-misters will be running full bore to help keep fans cool.

Like yesterday, players will be decked out in jerseys, shorts, and helmets while still going through the early learning process that coach Kellen Moore shared yesterday.