Consorting w/ the Enemy: Lion On SI talks Goff not Playing Pre-Season, its Effects, and More

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Each week, we speak with the folks from the dark side of the force to get their views of the teams they cover. This week, Lions On SI editor John Maakaron answers our questions about Detroit ahead of Sunday's Noon kickoff at Ford Field.

How has Jared Goff seemed to progress this Fall? The Saints starter only played in joint-practices, not in preseason games. Did Goff do the same? Will that affect his play this season?

As for the impact that not playing in the preseason will have, it remains to be seen. Last year, the Lions didn't play any of their starters in the preseason and it was a tough start in Week 1. However, this year many of the offensive linemen got preseason reps and as a result the outcome could be better for Detroit. The most notable thing is that the Lions will have a rookie starting at right tackle, and there is an ongoing competition Lions have several intriguing players that swiped roster spots after entering training camp on the bubble. Two specific cases are running back Jacob Saylors and defensive end Eric O'Neill. Both players took very different journeys to their respective spots.

Which Lion player made the biggest jump during training camp - whether rookie, young player, or veteran - to make it to the 53-man roster?

This is a player the Saints could see plenty of, as he is expected to platoon with Sione Vaki as the team's backup running back behind star Jahmyr Gibbs. Last year, Saylors was on the roster for most of the year exclusively as a kick returner. However, with an injury to Isiah Pacheco and a solid preseason, Saylors has earned the right to get snaps in the regular season.

O'Neill is an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers by way of James Madison. Throughout the start of camp, he was largely viewed as an afterthought in terms of making the roster. However, once the team started playing preseason games, the tune changed as O'Neill made his presence felt. While he might not have a significant role in Sunday's game, he's an exceptional story and evidence of the Lions' meritocracy when it comes to deciding the final roster.

Now that the 53-man roster is essentially done, were there any surprises? Any disappointments?

The biggest surprise the Lions made was the decision to cut veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch. The former Arizona Cardinal has experience working with new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, and was viewed as the top option to return punts as well as a contributor in the slot.

However, the Lions elected to move forward without him heading into the regular season. That could have to do with the team's trust in Tom Kennedy, who has bounced between the active roster and practice squad throughout the last six years. Kennedy isn't on the active roster, but Campbell stated plainly that Kennedy will be working in the return game earlier this week.

Dortch landed with the Buffalo Bills, which could be a strategic move by the Bills as they play the Lions on Thursday Night Football next week.

Are there still any worries or question marks as the Lions get ready for this season opener?

Right now, the biggest concern in the eyes of many is the secondary. Star safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are both on the PUP list, meaning they will miss at least the first four games. Detroit was proactive in adding veterans to the room, but the cornerback room is also a concern.

D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin will be the starters at corner, with the nickel spot still to be determined at this point. Roger McCreary, Christian Izien (if healthy), Keith Abney and Ennis Rakestraw could all see time in the secondary, but there are more questions than answers in that area at this point.

Offensively, the new leadership will be something to watch. Petzing replaces John Morton, who struggled before losing play-calling duties midway through the season. Petzing had some success in the run game while in Arizona, but has something to prove working with the Lions' offense early in the season.

Are there any major changes in how the Detroit offense or defense is run, or is Jahmyr Gibbs going to be the man on the ground and Amon-Ra St. Brown the man through the air for Goff?

Petzing's debut as offensive coordinator will be one of the main storylines, and it remains to be seen exactly what type of spin he'll have on what has been one of the highest-scoring offenses over the past three seasons. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa give the Lions plenty of options through the air, and Jahmyr Gibbs could even factor into that in addition to his work on the ground.

Defensively, Kelvin Sheppard noted that he spent the offseason studying the game's best defenses, and so the group could have a different feel than its traditional 4-3 base, man-to-man defense. The pass-rush appears to have more depth, with Derrick Moore, D.J. Wonnum and Skyler Gill-Howard all recording sacks in the preseason, and that could be a difference-making factor for a team that has struggled to find a consistent running mate for Aidan Hutchinson.

Goff did not play at all in the preseason, and the Lions didn't hold any joint practices which limited his work to practices against his teammates. By all accounts, Goff has been solid and his chemistry with new offensive coordinator Petzing is off to a good start. As a result, the Lions are expecting big things from Goff throughout the 2026 season. He still has a lot of talent around him with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams headlining the group, and he's been one of the most durable passers in the league missing just three total starts over the five years he's been with the Lions. Goff is at his best when comfortable, so his performance could depend on that of the offensive line.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.