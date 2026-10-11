Halftime Studs & Duds: Saints Lead the Vikings at the Half, 7-6

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At the half, the Saints lead the Vikings in the Caesar's Superdome 7-6. Here is what we saw that has worked and what hasn't.

Studs

Saints Bend-but-Don't-Break Defense

Yes, they gave up over 100-yards to the Vikings in the first quarter, but they also only gave up a field goal and a got a turnover when Chase Young picked up a loose ball deep in New Orleans territory.

WE TAKE THOSE. SAINTS BALL



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lnyqzQ05VJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2026

Minnesota was moving the ball up and down the field at will early, but the Saints D stopped them when they needed to. Then, as the second quarter wore on, the Saints kept Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray confused in their coverage, allowing the pass rush to get to him, including this Carl Granderson sack.

Kendre Miller

After that Young fumble recovery, the offense put together one of its longest drives of the season, going 15-plays gobbling up 66-yards and consuming over 7-minutes off the clock. Though Alvin Kamara did some damage, fourth year back Kendre Miller did the most, rushing 6-times for 26-yards in that drive, pile-driving defenders and getting the last two yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Kendre Miller finds the first @Saints TD of the day ⚜️



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/lmk5KJ94o0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2026

Our Predictive Meme

Before each game, we come up with a meme that hopefully helps get Saints fans pumped up for the contest. We didn't realize how Nostradamas-like this one would be.

Saints-Vikings Meme | Saints On SI - Doug Joubert

Duds

Pedestrian Saints Offense

True, the Saints are facing the best defense in the NFL (or close to it), however, except for their touchdown drive, the New Orleans offense is not showing much rhythm, picking up a paltry 121-yards in the first half.

Quarterback Tyler Shough is wearing a glove on his non-throwing, left hand, so things are not quite normal for the Saints starting QB, but as the first half has progressed, we have seen more of a stop-and-start offense for the Saints than we're used to.

Saints Special Teams

Despite some boomer punts by Ryan Wright, he's averaging 60-yards a punt in the first half, and a healthy return man in Barion Brown, it was the Vikings who were getting the big plays, including a huge punt return by the Vikes while there was nothing but purple and white facing Brown when he tried to return the ball.

The Saints special teams have been good this season. Not today.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .