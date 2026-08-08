Jennings Adds Depth to Saints Edge Room, Effusive Praise for Staley's D

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The New Orleans Saints defensive front has taken some tough hits through the first week of training camp, most importantly the loss of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to an ACL injury the first day of camp.

Adding to Edge Depth

The edge rushers, though, are looking strong. With the return of Cam Jordan starting his 16th season, and what is considered his final year in pro football, Chase Young who is becoming more and more of a vocal leader, and Carl Granderson in his 8th season, things are looking pretty solid on the ends.

However, New Orleans decided to bring in more depth on the front, signing Alabama native Anfernee Jennings to a one year contract after he was released from the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Patriots. For the Alabama alum, it's a great feeling to be back in camp.

"It feels good," Jennings related to the media. "I'm just trying to find a role on this team, create a connection with the guys in the locker room, and figure out how I can help this team win."

Playing mostly a reserve role with the Pats in 2025, the rush edge linebacker had 26-total tackles, 15-solo during the regular season. In New England's post season run, he piled up 16-totals with 9-solos and a pair of sacks.

Sets the Edge on a Dime

From what we've seen at training camp, Jennings has the ability to set the edge on defense almost from the snap.

"I think it's my mentality," the Crimson Tide guy said. "At the end of the day, I just don't feel like people should be able to run the ball on you. That just comes from me having that mentality and being a physical person."

Hopes to Bring Pats Success Down South

The Patriots did a complete turnaround in 2025, doing that old "worst to first" swing from 2024 to 2025, going to the Superbowl last season. He is hoping he can bring that kind of mindset to the Saints this year.

"(It takes) everybody believing in each other," Jennings said, "and going out there and earning it each and every day. I think that takes us a long way. You've got guys that are bringing it every day. We're pushing each other, challenging each other. I think that plays a big role."

L-O-V-E-S the Staley D

One of the main reasons he chose New Orleans as a place to land after his time in Foxboro is defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

"(He's) everything I thought it would be," Jennings gushed, "a brilliant defensive mind. Being able to com into a defense like this where I can be versatile, be aggressive, and play fast and have somebody that believes in a true defense. I look forward to it each and every day."

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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