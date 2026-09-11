Lions DC Makes Eye-Opening Admission About Saints QB Tyler Shough

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When the New Orleans Saints take on the Detroit Lions Sunday, quarterback Tyler Shough might find a few admirers across the field.

During a Thursday press briefing with Detroit media, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard offered glowing remarks for Shough, calling him a "phenomenal prospect."

#Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard said the staff was super high on #Saints QB Tyler Shough in the 2025 draft.



If he recalls correctly, Mark Brunell had him ranked No. 1 among the QB class.



“I see it.” pic.twitter.com/TTSGx9Lh1S — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) September 10, 2026

"Tyler Shough is a phenomenal prospect. He was a phenomenal prospect coming out," Sheppard shared with reporters . "Like, I remember sitting in meetings, we do a lot of cross examinations and stuff. I remember (Lions quarterbacks coach) Mark Brunell raving about this kid, I believe if I'm not mistaken he had him No. 1. And there were some pretty good quarterbacks (that) came out of that group. And he put him one. I'm like, 'Who's that kid?'"

"And now I turn on the tape and I'm like, 'Oh, that's the kid y'all were talking about Bru? Damn, that's the kid. Oh, I see it.'"

Sheppard Isn’t the Only Wide Acclaim for Shough

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although external critics initially questioned the Saints selecting Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft — citing his history of injuries and his age (25 at the draft) — league evaluators held him in much higher regard.

Organizations that performed in-depth scouting on that quarterback class were just as intrigued by Shough as New Orleans was, if not more so.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, former Saints and current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton liked Shough the most out of any quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

Sean Payton told me the same thing. He liked Shough best of any quarterback in the 2025 draft. https://t.co/pDYLFb0C2a — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 10, 2026

Selected 40th overall, Shough was the third quarterback drafted. Classmates Cam Ward (No. 1 overall to Tennessee) and Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to the New York Giants) were taken in the first round. Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel were also selected in the top 100, while Shedeur Sanders eventually fell to the Cleveland Browns at No. 144.

Coming off a 15-2 campaign with established starter Jared Goff and backup Hendon Hooker in place, Detroit held only the No. 28 pick in the first round and opted for immediate defensive help by drafting defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

This kind of praise from opponents has become a common theme for Shough, who has continually drawn accolades since stepping into the spotlight late last season.

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