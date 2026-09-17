LS Wood Out with Calf Strain, but Saints Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Week 2

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Saints long snapper Zach Wood reportedly has a calf strain and will be out for an indefinite period of time. The story was first reported by Katherine Terrell of ESPN . During training camp, we saw defensive lineman John Ridgeway III do some deep snapping. More information from Grant Chachere on Saints On SI later this evening. Be looking for his story here.

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens released their first injury reports following Wednesday's practices on Sept. 16 ahead of its Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The two clubs appear to be in starkly contrasting positions regarding overall squad health. New Orleans held only two players out of Wednesday's session as a precaution: tight end Juwan Johnson, who is dealing with an illness, and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, who suffered a shoulder injury during a special teams tackle prior to re-entering the game.

New Orleans received further encouraging updates. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) fully participated in practice Wednesday and head coach Kellen Moore noted that is slated to play this week.

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Meanwhile, defensive end Cameron Jordan (hamstring)—who missed most of last week's practices before returning limited on Friday—is moving in a positive direction after participating on a limited basis. With their franchise record-holders in rushing and sacks potentially suit up, the Saints enter the week on strong footing.

As for the Ravens, the biggest concern is wide receiver Zay Flowers, who aggravated a hamstring issue during Baltimore’s 41-23 season-opening victory over Indianapolis.

Head coach Jesse Minter described Flowers as day-to-day and said earlier this week that he felt “pretty good” about where the injury stood. Flowers had five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown before exiting against the Colts in the first half.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was placed on injured reserve after undergoing wrist surgery on Wednesday, meaning he will miss at least four games. Consequently, Baltimore signed Chris Moore to the active 53-man roster as a corresponding transaction.

The offensive line is worth monitoring, with starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and left guard John Simpson (groin) both missing Wednesday’s practice.

Defensively, Trey Hendrickson (finger) and T.J. Tampa Jr. (knee) were also sidelined, while Nnamdi Madubuike’s limited participation represents progress as he works back from his neck injury.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) chats during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Juwan Johnson (illness): Did not participate

LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Did not participate

TE Oscar Delp (hamstring): Limited

EDGE Cameron Jordan (hamstring): Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (knee): Full

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Calais Campbell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate

WR Zay Flowers (hamstring): Did not participate

OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger): Did not participate

G John Simpson (groin): Did not participate

T Ronnie Stanley (toe): Did not participate

CB T.J. Tampa (knee): Did not participate

LB Teddye Buchanan (knee): Limited

S Keondre Jackson (shoulder): Limited

DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck): Limited

S Jaylinn Hawkins (chest): Full

WR Devontez Walker (groin): Full

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