Early Odds have Saints More than a Touchdown Underdog to Ravens

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After a Week 1 defeat, 31-30 in Detroit , the New Orleans Saints are back on the road Sunday, this time in Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Apparently oddsmakers were not impressed by the overtime loss to the powerful Lions, as the Birds have been installed as an 8.5-point favorite over the Saints.

Saints-Ravens Odds - By clicking on the image, you will be taken to the DraftKings page. | DraftKings.com

Ravens Start with a Bang

Baltimore hit the road to open the season and wasted no time dominating the home-standing Colts, 41-23.

It was an impressive offensive showcase of the Ravens' talent:

- Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for over 320 yards and added a rushing touchdown under the new leadership of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

- Running back Derrick Henry had a Henry-esque kind of day, rushing for 144-yards on 24-carries and garnering three touchdowns to boot. He is now all alone in 3rd place for most rushing touchdowns with 125, behind LaDainian Thomlinson's 145 rushing TDs and Emmitt Smith who has the most of any NFL rusher at 164 scores. No active player is even close. Josh Allen is next with 81. The Saints' Alvin Kamara has less than half of Henry's TD count with 61.

- Wide receiver Zay Flowers had a career-high 150 receiving yards in the first half before exiting the game with is being labeled as a hamstring injury.

It is the first time in franchise history that three players have had 300-yards passing, 100-yards rushing, and 150-yards receiving in a contest.

Odds Understandable...

The Saints had an incredible comeback against the Lions only to fall by a point in overtime. However,

- It took 2-and-a-half quarters for the Saints offense to get a rhythm and make a game of what had become a 21-0 deficit.

- The Saints running game is not performing up to task the way the team was hoping. Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades show the team not getting the blocking it needs to run the ball (or pass the ball, for that matter). To keep Tyler Shough upright more often and to get that run game going, it's going to be up to the Saints offensive line to run block better so play-action passes will mean something.

- The defense faced one of the best rushers in the NFL against the Lions. Jahmyr Gibbs didn't disappoint Detroit fans, clearing the century mark. The Saints D have a better showing against Baltimore and Derrick Henry if they expect to keep it as close as they did in Detroit.

Saints Mailbag

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