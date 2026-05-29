Saints First Week of OTA Highlights: Tyler Shough Takes Charge; Jordyn Tyson limited

Quarterback Tyler Shough already seems comfortable in his role as THE unquestioned starter at the position for the New Orleans Saints. Coming into this spot last year, he was battling for – and eventually lost – the top spot to Spencer Rattler.

Coming into the first week of his second OTAs, he was clearly comfortable as the top dog. And Coach Kellen Moore looks forward to seeing what a full year of having Shough behind center can look like.

“He has a great opportunity to just continue to build, and when you have a full offseason with your core group – your starting group – all the communication and all the continuity that creates is really powerful,” Moore said. “There are different tools he can utilize the more comfortable he gets … I think it has been great this whole offseason so far.

“You’re evaluating the decision making, and you’re evaluating the actual physical components of it. You got to test yourself in these spaces. I think that is an important part for these quarterbacks.”

Shough was second last year in Rookie of the Year voting, even though he only played in 11 games and started nine of them. He was 25th in the NFL in passing yards and ahead of five quarterbacks who either started the same amount of games or more than he did – NY Giants’ Jaxson Dart (10 starts), San Francisco’s Brock Purdy (nine), Atlanta’s Michael Penix (nine), Vikings’ JJ McCarthy (10) and Jets’ Justin Fields (nine).

His 2,384 passing yards were only 423 fewer than the entire Cleveland Browns team last season and ONE fewer yard than the New York Giants as a whole.

“I think there’s a leadership thing he has showcased this entire offseason,” Moore said. “He has kind of rallied these guys and is working as much as they are. From an onfield standpoint, he has a great foundation. We’re going to make plenty of adjustments and have a little nuances, and he is part of that process. That’s the fun part.”

How much does being among the youngest teams mean in the #NFL? Here's a chart of where the 5 youngest teams finished the past 4 seasons. (Spoiler alert: It's REALLY GOOD to be young.) https://t.co/LBJQUlIaWO #Saints — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 24, 2026

Jordyn Tyson limited

As were several players during Thursday’s second OTA session, rookie first-round pick Jordyn Tyson was held out of most of the action, although he was there at the practice facility and dressed out.

Moore was quick to point out holding the players out were mostly “precautionary” measures and to not read into anything. He said that Tyson participated in Wednesday’s events that were not open to the media “a little bit.”

#Saints finalize preseason schedule with a Friday game (Aug. 28) at Dallas. The rest of the preseason sked, along with OTA dates and times here: https://t.co/nUr42hdmyO — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 27, 2026

Chris Olave praised

Moore gave a big shout out to wide receiver Chris Olave, who is participating fully in OTAs while he remains in negotiations with the team on a contract extension.

He will be playing on his team option this season for $15.5 million if nothing is done and then would be set to become a free agent in January. The fifth-year star out of Ohio State was seventh in the NFL in receptions in 2025 with 100, and he was eighth in yards with 1,163.

Olave was one touchdown shy of becoming the first player in team history to record 100 receptions or more, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Chris has done a really good job. Our group, in general, our participation right now has just been incredible. And when you have Chris here and the work he's been putting in each and every day and the preparation he's had – we can tell from a body standpoint as far as strengthening himself – he’s been getting better this offseason. And it's been it's been awesome.

“You recognize not everyone goes down that path and that situation … there's a business side to this that we all understand and respect.”

Missing longtime leaders

Without some of the usuals in the building who have been team captains for quite some time – the likes of Demario Davis (with the Jets), Alvin Kamara (out for personal reasons), Cameron Jordan (a free agent) and Taysom Hill (likely either playing somewhere else or retiring), the Saints are a bit short of elder leaders.

Moore said he looks at this as a spot for other players to potentially take the next step and be the next generation of leaders.

Mickey Loomis sheds a bit of insight on where things stand with Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan and Taysom Hill. #Saints https://t.co/Ih9BjqGZa1 #NFL — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 18, 2026

“You have to let it happen organically at times and let these guys to find a role,” Moore said. “You can’t ask someone to just become a leader like Demario Davis and his style.

“Let’s use Kaden Elliss as an example. Obviously, he’s played in this league. Pete Werner has played in this league for a number of years. Those are two really talented linebackers. They’re not going to lead the same way Demario led.”

Absent / Limited from Week 1

Moore announced that four Saints were missing for “various, personal things,” and they were DL Nathan Shepherd, P Ryan Wright, Kamara and QB Zach Wilson.

“I don’t think you put timelines on this stuff,” Moore said of Kamara’s absence. “We’re kind of working through the roster … and this is the time of year which you know as part of their kind of rhythm and routine as far as offseason program. So we’ll just continue to work through that.”

Running back Kendre Miller was in attendance, but he still is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his season last October. He is expected to be ready sometime during training camp.

“He’s still working through the recovery process, so you won’t necessarily see hm out there in the football elements, but he has done an awesome job,” Moore said.

If Kamara doesn’t return, Miller, if healthy, is the likely candidate to receive the lion’s share of RB2 carries.

Others were limited but dressed out, including Tyson and second-round Christen Miller.