Saints Mailbag: There Really Are Only 5 Possibilities at No. 8 If Team Stays Put

It seems like forever since the New Orleans Saints played their final game of the 2025 season and we immediately began diving into the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which direction will this team go? Wide receiver? Cornerback? Edge rusher? A shocker of shockers? Trade up? Trade down?

OK, you get it. But we have decided to start a new feature that my other On SI teammates have done for a while now, and have a regular mailbag session. No better time than they day before the draft, right?

Here were some of the top questions, comments and emails we received either on the Dattitude Podcast, Episode 497 earlier Wednesday or to my email this week.

If you have a comment or question, you can email it to me at jim@jimderry.com or join the live show each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11 a.m. CT. We also will have a special live draft show throughout the entire first round on Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. CT until after the 32nd pick is made.

I like Caleb Downs more than any of the receivers, but Carnell Tate is a need.

From: Mitch Bergeron on Facebook

I have said this multiple times: While I truly believe the Saints are going to surround Tyler Shough with as many weapons as possible and go offense early and often in this draft, if Downs falls to No. 8, they will have a tough decision to make.

He is the only defensive player in my mind who has both a chance to be available and is worthy of this high pick. (David Bailey and Arvell Reese will be gone. This is too high for Mansoor Delane, and Rueben Bain doesn’t fit the Saints scheme.)

Do you see a possibility of a Saints player being traded during the draft?

From: Shawn H. on YouTube

It would be tough to rule anything out, but that’s not how Mickey Loomis usually operates on Draft Night.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler has been involved in trade rumors, but it is unlikely the team would dish him before or during the NFL Draft. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding backup quarterback Spencer Rattler being on the trading block now that the Saints have signed Zach Wilson. However, it is tough to see A) there being much value for Rattler and B) the Saints wanting to get rid of a guy who knows the system as well as anyone.

I would rather Lemon over Tate. Your thoughts?

From: 1Smoke on YouTube

I am a Makai Lemon fan, no doubt. And I wrote about a scenario in which the team trades back a little bit to get him. However, if Carnell Tate is there at No. 8, it seems like a steal to me.

Makai Lemon 79 REC, 1156 YDS, 14 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/TLDc3lpzk3 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 15, 2026

And reading through tea leaves, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson very well is in play at this spot, and I easily could see him being the choice.

If Jeremiyah Love is there at 8, yes! Or if the cost is cheap to move to 5 or 6, OK. Otherwise, stay put.

From: Brian Cavet on YouTube

Earlier Wednesday, Loomis sounds like a guy who will stay put, but I am sorry if I have a hard time believing him. Even with Travis Etienne in the fold, running back not only is a clear need, but the Saints would have the possibility of turning a subpar running back room the past few years into absolute gold. In my opinion, Love is the best player available in this draft and is a franchise-changing running back.

Until we hear from Alvin Kamara, I will believe he’s coming back when he says so. In other words, this team has no depth here.

Of course, the Saints very well can address this later in the draft, and they do have last year’s sixth-round pick Devin Neal, but watching Loomis for nearly a quarter-century, he isn’t going to hesitate to pull the trigger on Love if the price is right.

There are so many outcomes!

From: Kyle Sherman on YouTube

Indeed. But if the Saints stay at No. 8, it would be a huge surprise if they draft anyone other than Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane or Rueben Bain.

Happy Draft Day, Who Dats!