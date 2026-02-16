2 AFC West Teams Getting Trade Buzz for Saints' Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints took a big step forward last season, as Tyler Shough quickly emerged as a potential franchise quarterback following Derek Carr's retirement.

But the team is still rebuilding, which means veterans like Alvin Kamara could still find themselves on the trade block this offseason.

Last year, Kamara was seemingly unwilling to accept a trade anywhere, threatening retirement if the Saints moved him. As a result, he wasn't traded.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Still, there's a chance Kamara has changed his mind. He could end up back on the trade block before training camp begins for the Saints.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs as the top two landing spots in a deal for Kamara this offseason.

Broncos, Chiefs might make sense for Alvin Kamara trade

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) high fives New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints are set to build around second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, and they may decide to part with longtime running back Alvin Kamara in order to do it," Knox wrote. "New Orleans is projected to be $41.8 million over the cap, and dealing Kamara would save $3.4 million—or $11.5 million if traded after June 1.

"The Saints can't expect a big return for a 30-year-old running back coming off a sprained MCL—especially after he hinted that he'd consider retirement if traded during the season. However, New Orleans may already have his replacement in its sights and might accept a true bargain offer. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department paired the Saints with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in its post-Super Bowl mock draft."

Kamara wouldn't make much sense for the Chiefs. He's a short-term running back solution that would help the Chiefs for a year or two. Considering Patrick Mahomes will miss most, if not all, of 2026, it wouldn't make sense to add a veteran running back.

The Broncos would make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Kamara though. They could pair him with Bo Nix as their defense continues to lead the charge. This would give Nix a seasoned veteran to help lead the offense through next year.

Either way, Kamara could end up on the trade block if he's willing to play elsewhere. This would open the door for the Saints to select Jeremiyah Love in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Generational RB to Pair With Tyler Shough

